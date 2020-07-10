“‘Deserve mo lahat ng meron ka ngayon’: Andrea Brillantes pens sweet birthday message for Seth Fedelin”

Andrea Brillantes penned a sweet message as her onscreen partner Seth Fedelin’s turned 18 on Thursday, July 9.

Sharing a photo from what appears to be the young actor’s birthday celebration, Andrea praised Seth for being a hardworking individual and said that he deserves whatever he has right now.

“TO MY ALI, HAPPY HAPPY HAPPY 18TH BIRTHDAY TO YOU. Deserve mo lahaaat ng meron ka ngayon kasi napaka buti at hard working mong tao,” she said.

Andrea added that she always be there for her Ali no matter what.

She stated: “Alam mo namang kakampi mo ako. Kahit anong mangyari Ali! I gotchu. Salamat at nakilala kita. Yieee 18 na siya!”

While Seth and Andrea remain friends, the former, in a recent vlog, joked about pursuing the latter now that he is of legal age.

“Liligawan ko na si Blythe,” he said.

He then added: “Joke lang, joke lang. Alam niyo naman na palabiro ako. Hindi pa.”

Collectively known as SethDrea, the onscreen couple rose to popularity after working together in the hit Kapamilya Gold series Kadenang Ginto .

In 2019, the two starred in an iWant original film directed by Benedict Mique titled Wild Little Love.

The two are also members of The Gold Squad that fellow Kadenang Ginto stars Kyle Echarri and Francine Diaz are also part of.

Meanwhile, Seth and Andrea are set to star in the upcoming Gino Santos film All-Nighter under Black Sheep.