The Design Center of the Philippines will stage the 2021 edition of the International Design Conference on September 23 to 24 in a virtual design conference format. CONTRIBUTED IMAGE

NOW on its 5th edition of International Design Conference (IDC) the theme Design Futures: The Future is Now. Inspired by the words of Mahatma Gandhi, “The future depends on what you do today,” the International Design Conference 2021 explores the power of design that is affecting radical and far-reaching change.

While the International Design Conference celebrates design, it also shines its light to focus on the people and projects that confirm design’s new sense of purpose, mission, and wider usefulness. Specifically for this year, the conference asserts that design must be used in the present, not in some distant future, to respond to critical challenges such as inequality, health, and the climate crisis.

International Design Conference 2021 will feature innovators and game-changers who are designing and leading projects that reflect this call for urgent action. The conference will be headlined by industry leaders Indy Johar, the founding director of Dark Matter Labs based in London, who will talk about the need for a “Boring Revolution.”

Also, homegrown design leaders Pamela Cajilig and Diego Maranan, who founded design research firm Curiosity, will bring with them their experience in fostering community health and investigating the potential role of technology in reimagining our relationship with the environment as they share ways in reframing design for an equitable future.

Learn how you can be part of the design solution and become a conference delegate at IDC 2021. Register for free by visiting Design Center’s official Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/DTI.DesignCenterPH.