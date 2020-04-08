‘Desperate’ measures vs COVID-19 paying off, says task force chief Galvez

MANILA, Philippines — The government’s “desperate” measures have produced “good results” in the fight against the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr., National Task Force COVID-19 chief implementer, said on Wednesday.

In a meeting with the fellow Cabinet officials and President Rodrigo Duterte, which was aired early Thursday, Galvez described the Philippine government response to the contagion as superior compared to those of the other countries grappling with the respiratory disease.

Galvez highlighted the country’s gains from the extended Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine, which he said delayed the spread of the disease for a month.

“It gave us time to improve our medical services,” Galvez said.

“Napakaganda ng ating preparasyon kumpara sa ibang bansa. Tayo ang pinakauna na nagkaroon ng tinatawag nating travel ban sa mga bansa na nagkakaroon ng COVID-19 cases. At nakita natin na ang ating hard decisions — ‘yung desperate decisions — (are) paving the way for the good results that we are having now,” he added.

[Our preparations are very good compared to other countries. We were first in implementing a travel ban among the countries that had COVID-19 cases. And we have seen that our hard decisions — the desperate decisions — are paving the way for the good results that we are having now.]