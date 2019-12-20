“Despite having suitors, Lyca Gairanod says love life not a priority right now”
Lyca Gairanod, the breadwinner in her family, says she prioritizes her studies more than anything else.
The Voice Kids season 1 grand winner Lyca Gairanod, now 15, has undeniably transformed into a beautiful young lady. And one proof of that is the presence of her suitors.
Being the breadwinner in the family, the first-ever grand winner of The Voice Kids said she currently prioritizes her studies.
“Mas inuuna po ko po ang pag-aaral ko. Study first po talaga ako,” she said during an interview at the rehearsals for the ABS-CBN Christmas Special 2019.
Asked what she usually says whenever someone tries to win her heart, Gairanod said she tells them that her goal in life is to finish her studies first.
“Meron po. Pero ang sinasabi ko po sa kanila, study po muna ako. ‘Siyempre po ‘yung ano ko po talagang makapagtapos po muna ng pag-aaral. Kaya hindi ko po priority,” she said.
Meanwhile, Lyca admitted that she had a crush on fellow Your Face Sounds Familiar Kids contestant Sam Shoaf in the past.
“Crush meron dati. Pero ngayon wala. Siguro ‘yung nag-Your Face dati si Sam [Shoaf]. Dati crush ko po siya pero mas natutukan ko po ‘yung pag-aaral ko. Mas nag-focus po ako dun,” she stated.
Sharing why her crush on Shoaf disappeared, she answered: “Kasi that time wala na rin naman po siya, umalis na po siya. Ganun. Kaya madali lang po talaga ako mawalan ng crush ganun.”