Despite skipping events, Duterte is ‘alright now,’ says Palace

MANILA, Philippines — There is nothing to worry about President Rodrigo Duterte’s health despite skipping his scheduled events because of not feeling well, Malacañang said Saturday.

“[President Duterte] was under the weather for two days due to work load, attending events and lack of sleep. He is alright now,” presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo said in a text message.

Duterte skipped on Friday his scheduled visit to earthquake victims in Malalag and Padada towns in Davao del Sur.

The event was originally scheduled on Thursday but moved to Friday because he was not feeling well.

“He flew in Manila last night [Fiday] from Davao for today’s activities starting with the Change of Command ceremonies of the AFP,” Panelo said.

Duterte is set to lead the Armed Forces of the Philippines Change of Command and the retirement of Gen. Noel Clement.

The President’s absence in his public events in the past sparked speculations about his failing health.

Duterte, 74, earlier admitted he has Buerger’s disease,migraine, and back pains caused by smoking during his youth.

He also revealed that he had a colonoscopy and endoscopy and that he has been undergoing regular blood tests.

He also admitted that he has assorted ailments that coes with old age

“Do not ask me anymore if I have an illness. Because all 74-years-olds in the Philippines – except for a few – have illnesses. You choose, hypertension, diabetes, kidney, lung cancer, mostly cancer of the colon. All of those illnesses are with me,” he told reporters in November.

