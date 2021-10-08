Detained De Lima files CoC for senator

DETAINED senator Leila de Lima, through a representative, filed on Friday her certificate of candidacy (CoC) for senator to continue her fight for better government.

De Lima, in a statement, said the primary reason for her decision to seek another six-year term is to continue her advocacy for social justice, human rights criminal justice report, good governance and rule of law, and national sovereignty.

Also on her agenda, De Lima added, is to protect democracy and the democratic institutions, which she claimed were destroyed by the

present administration, and to uplift the honor of the Filipino people

and the country in general.

De Lima is detained at the PNP Custodial Center in Camp Crame,Quezon City for the past five years for drug-related charges.

De Lima is facing three-drug related cases, all of which are non-bailable.

De Lima was accused of accepting drug money from high-profile prisoners during her incumbency as justice secretary under the term of the late former president Benigno Aquino 3rd.

De Lima allegedly received P5 million on Nov. 12 and Dec. 15, 2012. The money was allegedly meant to support her senatorial bid in the May 2016 elections.