Detainee at women’s correctional positive for new coronavirus – BuCor

MANILA, Philippines — A 72-year-old detainee in the Correctional Institution for Women (CIW) in Mandaluyong City has tested positive for the new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2), which causes COVID-19, the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) revealed Saturday.

In a Facebook post, BuCor said the detainee is being treated at the Sta. Ana Hospital.

“Today, 18 April 2020, Correctional Institution for Women(CIW) at Mandaluyong City reported that one PDL patient hospitalized at the Sta. Ana Hospital tested positive for SARS CoV 2 (causative agent of COVID-19),” read the statement.

Corrections Superintendent Virginia Mangawit told BuCor that the patient has a history of diabetes and was diagnosed at the CIW infirmary with pneumonia.

Contact tracing is now being conducted at CIW as close contacts of the patient, such as persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) and medical personnel, are being tested for coronavirus, BuCor said.

Meanwhile, BuCor assured that other penal farms and prisons have not reported any confirmed case of the coronavirus disease.