DetectedX and GE Healthcare Enter Mammography Education Partnership to Improve Accuracy and Better Inform Clinical Decisions

Radiology Online Learning Centre from DetectedX – Available as Part of the GE Healthcare Clinical Education Program – Has Shown a 34% Improvement in the Accuracy of Diagnosing Difficult Cases

SYDNEY, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Fostering global excellence in diagnostic accuracy, DetectedX and GE Healthcare have entered into an educational partnership to expand access to the Radiology Online Learning Platform from DetectedX. Designed to improve radiologists’ ability to correctly detect breast lesions in 2D and 3D Mammography, the online self-assessment modules have been shown to lower recall rates and improve cancer detection by over 34 percent.

DetectedX was founded to help doctors and radiologists worldwide to diagnose cases of breast cancer, lung cancer, and COVID-19 faster and more accurately. The on-demand, web-based training platform, which improves radiological detection rates based on intelligent interactive educational technology, is currently in use by more than 3,000 users in more than 150 countries.

“Inaccurate or inconsistent readings of mammograms can create unnecessary trauma for patients, can delay treatment and put practices at risk. This variability can be reduced by making high quality education available in an online, on-demand format. Through personalized, CPD & CME-accredited training that uses real cases that include both malignant and normal cases, DetectedX reduces false results and improves diagnostic accuracy,” said Professor Patrick Brennan, CEO DetectedX and Chair, Diagnostic Imaging, University of Sydney.

The learning packages from GE Healthcare leverage DetectedX’s innovative educational technology to enable Radiologists to review, in real time, an enriched cohort of 2D mammography and Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (3D mammography) cases with varying levels of difficulty. The on-demand, online training packages provide immediate feedback on reading performance, comparing the user’s classification to the pathology-verified ground truth for each case. Using several metrics including sensitivity, specificity, true positive, true negative, false positive and false negative scores to gauge their performance, radiologists are able to identify errors and focus future trainings on areas of need to improve performance for earlier and more accurate disease diagnoses. Upon successful completion of each training module, users receive Continuing Medical Education (CME) credits.

“These education modules will help radiologists improve their ability to consistently identify disease. The DetectedX self-assessment tool fits well in a broad blended learning experience. It allows our users to make the images their own, practicing at their own pace and gaining expertise,” said Sandrine Kerherve, Global Education Manager, GE Healthcare.

ABOUT DETECTEDX

DetectedX’s Radiology Online Learning Centre , focusing on diagnostic accuracy and driven by artificial intelligence, is revolutionizing disease detection in 150 countries. The on-demand, web-based training platform has been proven to improve the accuracy of diagnosing difficult cases by 34%. DetectedX was founded by Professor Patrick Brennan, a leading medical radiation scientist with $40+M in research funding and 500+ publications, Prof. Mary Rickard, Australia’s number one breast imaging clinician expert scientist who pioneered Australia’s Breast Screening program, and Dr. Moe Suleiman, one of the world’s leaders on optimizing radiologic interpretation.

