DETERMINANT Teams Up with FC Barcelona for Second Apparel Collection

HONG KONG, Feb. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Today, DETERMINANT releases the second collection in its licensing partnership with FC Barcelona, one of the world’s most popular football clubs. Following the modern formal workwear collection debut in October 2021, this second modern casual collection features a bolder and energetic design that continues to draw inspiration from the FC Barcelona identity. The iconic FC Barcelona visual elements, and the club motto, “Més que un club,” are prominently featured across the collection. Paired with signature shirt technologies such as VISDRY and Regal finish from DETERMINANT, fans can easily wear their pride while staying smart and fresh throughout the day.



The FC Barcelona Modern Casual Collection



FC Barcelona Poplin Casual Shirt and VISDRY Pique Polo

This four-piece collection features the VISDRY Pique Polo, Poplin Casual Shirt, Regal Crew Neck T-Shirt, and Regal Crew Neck Pocket T-Shirt.

The full FC Barcelona collection is now available now through the official DETERMINANT website.

FC BARCELONA VISDRY PIQUE POLO

The FC Barcelona VISDRY Pique Polo is a modern-casual polo designed for the culer on-the-go. Created with a blend of cotton and Lycra, it is custom dyed in a FC Barcelona blue color, and uniquely accented with a tipped collar. The left sleeve shows off a FC Barcelona patch logo, while the right sleeve is detailed with a “SÓC CULER” (I am a Barça supporter) embroidery. The center back neck features the club’s iconic red and blue Blaugrana stripes, and the placket buttons are engraved with “MÉS QUE UN CLUB.” The addition of proprietary VISDRY and Performance Care technologies to mask sweat stains and ensure color and shape retention take this polo to the next level.

FC BARCELONA POPLIN CASUAL SHIRT

The FC Barcelona Poplin Casual Shirt is destined for the office, hangouts, and everywhere in between. Spun from 100% poplin-cotton to create a lightweight, breathable profile, this long-sleeved layer is custom dyed into a FC Barcelona Navy color, complete with a signature FC Barcelona crest logo embroidered on the chest pocket, and “SÓC CULER” (I am a Barça supporter) embroidered on the left sleeve cuff. The center back top of the shirt is decked out with a tonal print of the Club’s motto “MÉS QUE UN CLUB,” coupled with the Club’s iconic blue and red striped Blaugrana embroidery. This easy casual shirt is finished with sleek black buttons that pair nicely with dark denim.

FC BARCELONA REGAL CREW NECK T-SHIRT

Made from 100% premium cotton, this modern-casual FC Barcelona Regal Crew Neck T-Shirt is primed to accompany you on all your escapades – whether you’re playing or just watching the game. Opt for a sporty vibe with this black tee design, featuring a FC Barcelona crest logo and Club’s name on the front chest. The shirt tail is decked out with a tonal print of the club’s motto “MÉS QUE UN CLUB,” while the left sleeve is detailed with a “SÓC CULER” (I am a Barça supporter) print, and the center back neck is topped off with the Club’s iconic red and blue striped Blaugrana embroidery. This t-shirt also uses functional technologies such as Anti-Bacterial and advanced Regal finish to block odor, and ensure color and shape retention.

FC BARCELONA REGAL CREW NECK POCKET T-SHIRT

The FC Barcelona Regal Crew Neck Pocket T-Shirt is designed to add a pop of color and flair into every culer’s wardrobe. Created with 100% premium cotton and custom dyed in a FC Barcelona burgundy color, it features a front chest pocket detailed with a signature FC Barcelona crest logo. The shirt tail is decked out with a tonal print of the Club’s motto “MÉS QUE UN CLUB,” while the left sleeve is detailed with a “SÓC CULER” (I am a Barça supporter) print. This t-shirt also uses functional technologies such as Anti-Bacterial and advanced Regal finish to block odor, and ensure color and shape retention.

TO PURCHASE

To learn more and purchase the products, visit the official DETERMINANT website at detshirts.com, and on Facebook and Instagram.