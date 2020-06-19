“‘Detoxing digitally’: Jodi Sta. Maria takes a break from social media”

Jodi Sta. Maria is taking a break from social media.

On her Instagram page on Thursday, June 18, the actress posted an image with the word “offline.”

“Detoxing digitally. Less scrolling. More living,” she wrote in the caption.

“I‘ll be back soon,” Jodi also wrote under her Instagram name.

Jodi just celebrated her 38th birthday on Tuesday, June 16.

Prior to the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was already announced that Jodi will return on television via the newest drama “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin” with Iza Calzado and Sam Milby.

The Kapamilya star was last seen on television via the 2019 drama “Sino Ang May Sala?” and on the big screen in the horror film “Clarita” in the same year.