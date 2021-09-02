Dettol Crowned ‘Outstanding Comprehensive Health & Personal Care Product Brand’ at Health Partnership Awards 2021 in Hong KongHPA-award-2021-03.jpg

About Reckitt

Reckitt*

exists to protect, heal and nurture in the relentless pursuit of a cleaner,

healthier world. We believe that access to the highest-quality hygiene,

wellness and nourishment is a right, not a privilege.

Reckitt is

the company behind some of the world’s most recognisable and trusted consumer

brands in hygiene, health and nutrition, including Air Wick, Calgon, Cillit

Bang, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Enfamil, Finish, Gaviscon, Harpic, Lysol,

Mortein, Mucinex, Nurofen, Nutramigen, Strepsils, Vanish, Veet, Woolite and

more.

Every day,

more than 20 million Reckitt products are bought globally. We always put

consumers and people first, seek out new opportunities, strive for excellence

in all that we do and build shared success with all our partners. We aim to do

the right thing, always.

We are a

diverse global team of more than 43,000 colleagues. We draw on our collective

energy to meet our ambitions of purpose-led brands, a healthier planet and a

fairer society.

Find out

more, or get in touch with us at www.reckitt.com

*Reckitt is the trading name of the Reckitt

Benckiser group of companies

#Reckitt