Dettol Crowned ‘Outstanding Comprehensive Health & Personal Care Product Brand’ at Health Partnership Awards 2021 in Hong KongHPA-award-2021-03.jpg

About Reckitt
Reckitt*
exists to protect, heal and nurture in the relentless pursuit of a cleaner,
healthier world. We believe that access to the highest-quality hygiene,
wellness and nourishment is a right, not a privilege.
Reckitt is
the company behind some of the world’s most recognisable and trusted consumer
brands in hygiene, health and nutrition, including Air Wick, Calgon, Cillit
Bang, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Enfamil, Finish, Gaviscon, Harpic, Lysol,
Mortein, Mucinex, Nurofen, Nutramigen, Strepsils, Vanish, Veet, Woolite and
more.
Every day,
more than 20 million Reckitt products are bought globally. We always put
consumers and people first, seek out new opportunities, strive for excellence
in all that we do and build shared success with all our partners. We aim to do
the right thing, always.
We are a
diverse global team of more than 43,000 colleagues. We draw on our collective
energy to meet our ambitions of purpose-led brands, a healthier planet and a
fairer society.
Find out
more, or get in touch with us at www.reckitt.com
*Reckitt is the trading name of the Reckitt
Benckiser group of companies
#Reckitt