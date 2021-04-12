Deutsche Hospitality is pooling its Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts and Jaz in the City brands to create a new Upscale Segment

Tradition and lifestyle brought together under the same roof

FRANKFURT, Germany, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Deutsche Hospitality is putting a new brand structure in place. In the future, the traditional Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts brand and the lifestyle brand Jaz in the City will be combined to form the new “Upscale” Segment. Denis Hüttig will assume responsibility for the Upscale Segment in his capacity as Vice President Steigenberger Business & Resorts and Jaz in the City and will report directly to CEO Marcus Bernhardt. Stefan Frank, General Manager of the Steigenberger Airport Hotel in Frankfurt, will become the new Senior Director Operations. Mr. Frank’s appointment takes effect on 1 May 2021.

“The background behind this joint management of the Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts and Jaz in the City brands is the restructuring of our brand portfolio in line with customer and price segments,” explained Marcus Bernhardt, CEO of Deutsche Hospitality. “This will enable us to align Deutsche Hospitality towards further growth as we embark upon the route to becoming one of Europe’s top three hotel companies. Going forward, our Steigenberger Icons, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, Jaz in the City, IntercityHotel, MAXX by Steigenberger and Zleep Hotels brands will be divided up into Luxury, Upscale, Midscale und Economy Sectors. We are delighted to have been able to acquire the services of Denis Hüttig to take charge of the new Upscale Segment. Mr. Hüttig is an experienced and long-serving colleague. During his time at Deutsche Hospitality, he has already made a major contribution to the development of the Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts brand.”

Denis Hüttig has worked for Deutsche Hospitality since 2012. In 2020, he was named Vice President Operations Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts and thus took on operational responsibility for the brand. Before this, he had looked after the brand’s Resort Hotels over a period of five years, also acting as a VPO during the time. Fotis Fakes, Senior Director International Resort Hotels, and Stefan Frank, Senior Director Operations, will both be answerable to Denis Hüttig in the latter’s new role as Vice President Steigenberger Business & Resorts and Jaz in the City. Siegfried Nierhaus, Vice President Middle East, will represent the hotels in the region and will also report to Denis Hüttig.

Stefan Frank has been General Manager of the Steigenberger Airport Hotel in Frankfurt am Main since 2018. Prior to this, he was able to gain many years of professional and executive management experience at the InterContinental Hotels Group. Latterly, he was Area General Manager of the InterContinental Hotels in Moscow, Kiev and Bucharest and also headed up the pre-opening phase of the InterContinental Hotel in Sofia, Bulgaria. Mr. Frank will retain his position as General Manager of the Steigenberger Airport Hotel on an interim basis after May 2021 whilst exercising his new function as Senior Director Operations at the same time. Mr. Frank’s successor at the Steigenberger Airport Hotel will be announced shortly.

Current press information is available in our press portal.

Deutsche Hospitality brings together five separate hotel brands under a single umbrella. Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts has 60 hotels housed in historic traditional buildings and lively city residences and also offers health and beauty oases set at the very heart of nature. MAXX by Steigenberger is a new and charismatic concept which places the focus on the essential in accordance with its motto “MAXXimize your stay”. Jaz in the City branded hotels reflect metropolitan lifestyle and draw upon the local music and cultural scene. IntercityHotel offers more than 40 upper mid-range urban hotels, all of which are located within easy walking distance of railway stations or airports. And Zleep Hotels – a well-known and successful hotel brand in Scandinavia which offer service and design at a great rate for the many. The portfolio of Deutsche Hospitality currently includes almost 160 hotels on three continents 40 of which are in the pipeline.

– Picture is available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com) –

Press contact

Deutsche Hospitality

Sven Hirschler │ Tel: +49 69 66564-422

E-mail: sven.hirschler@deutschehospitality.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschehospitality/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Dehospitality

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC52Xq3Yw8QS9nLY6BKs4Cvw

www.deutschehospitality.com/en

www.steigenberger.com/en │www.maxxhotel.com/en

www.jaz-hotel.com/en │ www.intercityhotel.com/en │www.zleep.com/en/