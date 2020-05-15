‘Devastated:’ Sotto, wife Helen mourn passing of former senator Tessie Aquino-Oreta

MANILA, Philippines — Senate President Vicente Sotto III on Friday mourned the passing of former senator Tessie Aquino-Oreta.

“My family and I are so saddened by her demise. She was very close to me and Sec Greg,” Sotto said in a message to reporters, referring to former senator and now Department of Information and Communication (DICT) Secretary Gregorio “Gringo” Honasan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sotto added that his wife, veteran actress Helen Gamboa, was “devastated” by Aquino-Oreta’s passing.

“Helen, being a relative of theirs is devastated by her passing. She has not stopped crying since we were told the news last night,” he said.

FEATURED STORIES

Aquino-Oreta passed away Thursday night at the age of 75.

The late senator was behind the Early Childhood Care and Development Act, Solo Parent Act, Solid Waste Management Act, Philippine Micronutrient Fortification Program, Clean Air Act, E-Commerce Act, the Philippine High School System Act, Governance of Basic Education Act and the Philippine Landscape Architecture Act.

She also chaired the Senate education committee from 1998 to 2004.

Before being elected as a member of the upper chamber, Aquino-Oreta served as a legislator in the House of Representatives for three consecutive terms, from 1987-1998, representing the district of Malabon-Navotas.

She also became the first woman to serve as Assistant Majority Floor Leader in the history of the Lower House.

Aquino-Oreta took up Literature and history at the Assumption Convent and received her International Studies degree in Cuidad Ducal, Avila, Spain.

She became a Lieutenant Colonel (Reserve) in the Philippine Air Force after earning a Master’s Degree in National Security Administration from the National Defense College of the Philippines.

ADVERTISEMENT

/MUF

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ