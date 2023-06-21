Development of LPA possible in next few days — Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — The state weather bureau on Thursday said no active weather disturbance is currently being monitored within and outside the Philippine boundary, but it stressed that the formation of a low pressure area (LPA) in the next few days is not ruled out.

“Wala tayong namamataan na LPA sa loob at labas ng Philippine area of responsibility (PAR), ngunit dahil active itong ITCZ ay hindi natin inaalis ang possibility na may mabuong LPA sa loob nito,” said Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Weather Specialist Patrick Del Mundo in a public weather forecast.

(We are not monitoring an LPA inside and outside PAR, but we are not ruling out the possibility of an LPA to develop because there is an active ITCZ.)

ITCZ is a weather system known for being a “breeding ground” for LPAs and potential cyclones. Del Mundo said the ITCZ has “slightly shifted” but it is still affecting parts of Palawan, Visayas, and Mindanao.

“Magpapatuloy ang pag-ulan, pag kidlat, at pag-kulog sa Palawan. Sa Visayas at Mindanao ay inaasahan [din] ang maulap na kalangitan, pag kidlat, pag-kulog [partikular na] sa Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, at Southern Leyte at Central Visayas ngayong araw dahil sa epekto ng ITCZ,” said Del Mundo.

(Rain, lightning, and thunder will continue to prevail in Palawan. In the Visayas and Mindanao, cloudy skies, lightning and thunder are expected today, especially in Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Southern Leyte, and Central Visayas due to the effects of the ITCZ.)

Meanwhile, the rest of the country, including Metro Manila, may still expect generally favorable weather conditions with chances of scattered and intermittent rains in the next 24-hour period due to localized thunderstorms.

No gale warning is currently hoisted over the country’s seaboards, which means that fishermen with small boats and other sea vessels are safe to sail.