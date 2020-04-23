DevOps Enterprise Summit London Announces Virtual Conference Plans, Speakers from Global 2000 Companies

The virtual conference takes place 23-25 June and is focused on bringing technology leaders from large, complex organizations together from around the world while delivering its coveted networking and immersive learning experience

PORTLAND, Oregon, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — IT Revolution, the industry leader for advancing DevOps, today announced the DevOps Enterprise Summit London 2020 will be going virtual ( https://events.itrevolution.com/virtual/ ). The scheduled dates and times for the summit will remain the same, 23-25 June during British Summer Time to closely match the schedule of previous live conferences. In addition, IT Revolution has announced the next round of confirmed speakers for London, including technology leaders from adidas, IBM, Lufthansa, Maersk, Microsoft, Nationwide Insurance, Standard Bank, Swiss Re, and Verizon.

Learn more about the virtual DevOps Enterprise Summit in Gene Kim’s community letter: ( https://itrevolution.com/devops-enterprise-summit-london-is-going-virtual-a-letter-from-gene )

Amidst growing concern surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, IT Revolution has updated registration deadlines and cancellation policies accordingly. Registration ($480) will be limited to 3,000 attendees to ensure the Slack channels for the event do not become overwhelmed. Those who register within the first two weeks will receive a 50 percent discount, bringing the price down to $240.

To secure the best registration price for the three-day, immersive learning virtual event for technology and business leaders practicing DevOps transformation, visit: ( https://events.itrevolution.com/virtual/ )

Newly confirmed speakers for DevOps Enterprise Summit London 2020 include:

John Allspaw , Principal/Founder, Adaptive Capacity Labs

, Principal/Founder, Adaptive Capacity Labs Kolton Andrus , CEO and Co-Founder, Gremlin

, CEO and Co-Founder, Gremlin Kira Barclay , Director, Analytics, John Deere

, Director, Analytics, John Deere Jill Campbell , Principal Group Program Manager, Edge, Microsoft

, Principal Group Program Manager, Edge, Microsoft Craig Cook , DevOps Coach, IBM

, DevOps Coach, IBM Fernando Cornago , Senior Director, Vice President, Platform Engineering, adidas

, Senior Director, Vice President, Platform Engineering, adidas Tim Dempsey , Delivery Director, Coats PLC

, Delivery Director, Coats PLC Daniel Eichten , Head of Enterprise Architecture, adidas

, Head of Enterprise Architecture, adidas Bryan Finster , Delivery Systems Engineer, Walmart

, Delivery Systems Engineer, Walmart Ann Marie Fred , DevOps and Security Lead, IBM

, DevOps and Security Lead, IBM Sam Guckenheimer , Product Owner, Azure DevOps, Microsoft

, Product Owner, Azure DevOps, Microsoft Rasmus Hald , Head of Cloud Center of Excellence, Maersk

, Head of Cloud Center of Excellence, Maersk James Head , Founder, Rebellion Consulting

, Founder, Rebellion Consulting Suzette Johnson , Northrop Grumman Fellow, Northrop Grumman

, Northrop Grumman Fellow, Northrop Grumman Christopher Kistasamy, IT Executive Head, Engineering Practices, Standard Bank

Rusty Lewis , IT Auditor, Nationwide Insurance

, IT Auditor, Nationwide Insurance Thomas Limoncelli , SRE Manager, Stack Overflow

, SRE Manager, Stack Overflow Rene Lippert , DevOps Evangelist, Lufthansa Systems GmbH & Co

, DevOps Evangelist, Lufthansa Systems GmbH & Co Clarissa Lucas , Audit Director, Nationwide Insurance

, Audit Director, Nationwide Insurance Stephen Magill , CEO, MuseDev

, CEO, MuseDev Guillermo Martinez , Head of DevOps, Accenture

, Head of DevOps, Accenture Victoria Mayo , Head of Compliance- iptiQ EMEA P&C, Swiss Re

, Head of Compliance- iptiQ EMEA P&C, Swiss Re Jeff McAffer , Senior Director of Product, GitHub

, Senior Director of Product, GitHub Paul McMahon , Global Director of Technology and Innovation, Coats PLC

, Global Director of Technology and Innovation, Coats PLC Stacie Peterson , Vice President, US Bank

, Vice President, US Bank Corey Quinn , Cloud Economist, The Duckbill Group

, Cloud Economist, The Duckbill Group Rosalind Radcliffe , Distinguished Engineer, Chief Architect for DevOps for Enterprise Systems, IBM

, Distinguished Engineer, Chief Architect for DevOps for Enterprise Systems, IBM Mark Schwartz , Author, War and Peace and IT: Business Leadership, Technology, and Success in the Digital Age

, Author, War and Peace and IT: Business Leadership, Technology, and Success in the Digital Age Roger Servey , Senior Manager, Systems Engineering, Verizon

, Senior Manager, Systems Engineering, Verizon Richard Vodden , Platform Infrastructure Lead, Babylon Health

, Platform Infrastructure Lead, Babylon Health Nate Vogel , VP Data Platforms, Charter Communications

, VP Data Platforms, Charter Communications Robin Yeman, LM Fellow, Lockheed Martin

“The DevOps Enterprise community has demonstrated over and over its skills of overcoming unforeseen challenges. They will certainly continue to be a force for good in helping organizations cope with the unprecedented challenges posed by COVID-19. We are excited to further the work of this amazing community, whose mission goes on,” said Gene Kim, founder of IT Revolution, Wall Street Journal bestselling author of The Unicorn Project, and co-author of The Phoenix Project, The DevOps Handbook and Accelerate.

“In response to COVID-19, to serve the best interest of our attendees, speakers, and the greater DevOps community, we will be moving the London summit to a virtual setting and remain focused on carrying out the mission of our amazing community. I am fully aware that achieving the type of magic that occurs at a physical conference is difficult to do in a virtual format, but I’d like to set your expectations that this event will be, if not the best, as close to as awesome of an experience as the previous DevOps Enterprise Summits we’ve run.”

DevOps Enterprise Summit is a conference for technology leaders and practitioners at large, complex organizations implementing DevOps principles and practices. The event programming emphasizes the next-generation operations and infrastructure needed to lead widespread change efforts in large organizations.

The virtual London event features keynotes, panels, breakouts, a community space for spontaneous gatherings, and other networking and collaborative activities to enhance the virtual learning experience for attendees. Sessions will be led by leaders who are pioneering these practices in large and complex organizations across a wide range of industries.

About IT Revolution

IT Revolution ( https://itrevolution.com/ ) assembles technology leaders and practitioners through publishing, events, and research. Our goal is to elevate the state of technology work, quantify the economic and human costs associated with suboptimal IT performance, and to improve the lives of technology professionals.

