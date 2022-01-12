DevOps Institute Announces New Certifications, Expanded Lineup of Educational Experiences in 2022

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — DevOps Institute ( https://devopsinstitute.com/ ), a professional member association and certification authority for advancing the human elements of DevOps, today announced its lineup for 2022 events and webinars and plans for two new DevOps certifications. The goal in 2022 is to advance the Humans of DevOps through skills, knowledge, ideas, and learning – or the SKIL Framework.

“In 2022, DevOps Institute continues to lead the charge toward human transformation with an exciting lineup of new and expanded opportunities for DevOps professionals,” said Jayne Groll, CEO of DevOps Institute. “As we ramp up our education and certification programs, we aim to empower the global member community with the skills and knowledge they need to further their careers and advance the DevOps initiatives at their organizations.”

What’s new in 2022:

New Certifications:

SKILup Educational Experiences: IT professionals have always dealt with change, but never at the speed of the current digital transformation. The humans of DevOps are being asked to learn and implement new technologies at a pace that often outruns their current skill level. Upskilling has never been more important. SKILup Educational Experiences are DevOps-focused events designed to provide ‘just-in-time’ insights and education needed by DevOps professionals in a wide variety of disciplines. DevOps Institute aims to disrupt the typical technical conference format and focus on providing relevant content and learning in a safe and fun environment. Attendees can immediately put these insights into practice to meet the demands of business agility. SKILup Educational Experience opportunities include:

About DevOps Institute

DevOps Institute is a professional member association and certification authority. DevOps Institute’s mission is to advance the human elements of DevOps. It is the unifying force of an open and growing professional community of IT practitioners, consultants, talent acquisition and executives helping pave the way to support digital transformation and the New IT.

