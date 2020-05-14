DFA: 12 new COVID-19 cases of Filipinos abroad; no fatalities recorded

MANILA, Philippines — There have been 12 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases of Filipinos abroad, bringing the total to 2,322, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said on Thursday.

The DFA added that it had recorded no new fatalities due to the latest strain of coronavirus, with the death toll remaining at 269.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of the total number of cases, 1,279 are currently undergoing treatment. There were also 17 new recoveries recorded, which brings the total to 774.

Across the globe, 421 Filipinos were said to be infected COVID-19 in 12 countries in the Asia Pacific Region.

FEATURED STORIES

In the Middle East/Africa region, the DFA recorded 680 active COVID-19 cases in 12 of the region’s countries.

There were also 687 cases of the coronavirus in 16 countries in Europe, while 534 confirmed cases in six countries of the Americas region.

The coronavirus disease, which was declared as a pandemic by the World Health Organization, has infected 4.4 million worldwide, with 298,401 deaths and 1,668,538 recoveries.

In the Philippines, there are now 11,876 COVID-19 cases, of which 2,337 have successfully recovered while 790 have died.

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ