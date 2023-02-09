DFA Awards 2022HKDC-combine.jpg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 9 February 2023 – DFA Awards is proud to announce the awardees of its 5 major programmes. DFA Awards is a flagship programme launched by by Hong Kong Design Centre (HKDC) in 2003; with Create Hong Kong, set up by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), as its lead sponsor.

Awardees include Katsumi ASABA, Founder of Katsumi ASABA Design Studio, winner of the DFA Lifetime Achievement Award (DFA LAA); Muneaki MASUDA, President and CEO of Culture Convenience Club Co., Ltd, winner of the DFA Design Leadership Award (DFA DLA); GUO Pei, Founder of Rose Studio, winner of the title of DFA World’s Outstanding Chinese Designer (DFA WOCD).

Two new disciplines – Digital & Motion Design, Service & Experience Design – have been added to DFA Design for Asia Awards (DFA DFAA) this year, with a total of 195 awards. The awardees of the Grand Awards include EOS R3 by Canon Inc.; HONG KONG WALK ON / Tai Ping x Anothermountainman by 84000 Communications Limited; M+ and M+ museum of visual culture, both by M Plus Museum Limited; Music Hall in the Sky by Takuro Yamamoto Architects; Pingtan Book House by Condition_Lab; TaiSugar Circular Village by Bio-Architecture Formosana; Venova (YVS-140) by Yamaha Corporation; and Yuandang Bridge/ The Mainland by BAU Brearley Architects+Urbanists, SIDRI, and T&D.

The DFA Hong Kong Young Design Talent Award (DFA HKYDTA) recognises 16 designers’ outstanding work. 13 of them will be granted extensive financial sponsorships to continue their academic studies overseas for 6-18 months; or work in top design institutions around the globe for 6-12 months.

For the past 20 years, HKDC has been actively fostering Hong Kong’s design culture, launching revolutionary platforms to encourage cross-boundary exchanges between creatives in the region and the whole of Asia. DFA Awards will continue to reinforce Hong Kong’s standing as a renowned international design hub.

