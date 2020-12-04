DFA Awards Exhibition 2020 Features Design Excellence of 200+ Winning Designers and Projects in the RegionHKDC-logo.jpg

<!–View this article in .txt format–>

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 4 December 2020 – Organised by the Hong Kong Design Centre (HKDC) with Create Hong Kong (CreateHK) of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region as the lead sponsor, DFA Awards held the “Design for Asia Forum” at Business of Design Week (BODW) in a live webinar format on 1st December 2020, with speakers who are the winners and judges of DFA Awards to offer a glimpse of the importance of design in the new normal from an Asian perspective. Stanley Wong (anothermountainman), Founder and Creative Director of 84000 Communications, and Lyndon Neri, Founding Partner of Neri&Hu Design and Research Office, the winners of the DFA World’s Outstanding Chinese Designer 2020 and 2018 respectively, discussed topics on “Culture and Sustainability” at the first session of the forum which was hosted by David Lo, Vice Chairman of the HKDC.

At the second session, hosted by one of the judges of this year’s DFA Design for Asia Awards, Sally Lin, the Associate Professor and Chairperson of the Industrial Design Department at the Shih-Chien University, with speakers Akichika Tanaka, designer and Alexis André, researcher of toio™, the winning project of the DFA Design for Asia Awards 2020 – Grand Award with Special Mention, and Brandon Gien, CEO of Good Design Australia, also the judge of the Award, shared their opinions under the theme “Experience Design”.

In order to provide an overview of the design excellence of 200+ winning designers and projects of this year’s DFA Awards and to inspire the general public, the HKDC further presents the “DFA Awards Exhibition 2020” from now until 10th December 2020 at the 3/F Gallery, 7 Mallory Street, Wanchai, Hong Kong. With the theme “Design Steers”, the exhibition aims to provide insights from human-centred and excellent designs, featuring the 2020 winner portfolios of three design trendsetters of DFA Lifetime Achievement Award, DFA Design Leadership Award, and DFA World’s Outstanding Chinese Designer, namely Tim Brown, Frank Wang and Stanley Wong (anothermountainman), and 197 winning projects of DFA Design for Asia Awards, as well as the portfolios of the 16 awardees of DFA Hong Kong Young Design Talent Award, to help the world navigate through storms and readapt ourselves to the new normal.

At the same time, the HKDC also launches an Online Showcase for this year’s DFA Awards winners. People from all over the world can have access to and be inspired by the winners’ designs and concepts.

Online Showcase: https://dfaawards.viewingrooms.com/viewing-room/