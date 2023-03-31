DFA Design for Asia Awards 2023 – Call for EntryGrand-awards.jpg

Open for International Submission on 1 April, Limited-Time 50% off Entry

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 31 March 2023 – With Asia’s growing influence in the international arena in various aspects, the Asian ways of design thinking and social betterment aspiration can inspire new and comprehensive solutions to global issues. The “DFA Design for Asia Awards” (DFA DFAA), with its focus on Asia, is one of the reputable international annual design events enabling global eminent design projects to propagate Asian values and perspectives. Its 2023 Edition will open for online submissions on 1 April 2023 (Hong Kong Time).

DFA Design for Asia Awards 2022 – Grand Award Winners

Launched by Hong Kong Design Centre in 2003 with Create Hong Kong of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) as the lead sponsor since 2009, the DFA DFAA aims to recognise projects in Asia that demonstrate design excellence and highlight the impact of the design-led approach on addressing social issues and contributing to the betterment of society and the design industry. Thus far, more than 2,000 impactful design projects with an Asian focus have been awarded under the DFA DFAA.

“Being one of the globally acknowledged awards in the design industry, the ‘DFA Design for Asia Awards’ has never stopped promoting Asian design excellence to the world. With the Awards serving as a catalyst, we continue to honour and celebrate Asian design’s contributions to the globe, and at the same time foster cultural exchanges and encourage cross-disciplinary collaborations. We are excited to see the creative and innovative solutions from designers who cut across borders to drive positive impacts all over the world,” said Prof. Eric Yim, Chairman of Hong Kong Design Centre.

The DFA DFAA 2023 accepts entries from 30 design categories spanning across six design disciplines, including Communication Design, Digital & Motion Design, Fashion & Accessory Design, Product & Industrial Design, Service & Experience Design, and Spatial Design, aiming to honour even more noteworthy designs in Asia. Entrants can save 50% on the entry fee by making submissions on or before 30 April 2023 (Hong Kong Time).

DFA Design for Asia Awards 2023 – Submission Details



Date: 1 April – 30 June 2023 (Hong Kong Time)



Entry fee: HK$2,000 per entry



Promotion: 50% off on entry fee for submissions on or before 30 April 2023 (Hong Kong Time)



Online Submission: https://dfaa.dfaawards.com/en/online_submission/

Calling for Award Entries from Six Design Disciplines:



(1) Communication Design Identity & Branding

Packaging

Publication

Poster

Typography

Marketing Campaign (2) Digital & Motion Design Website

Application

User Interface (UI)

Game

Video (3) Fashion & Accessory Design Fashion Apparel

Functional Apparel

Intimate Wear

Jewellery & Fashion Accessory

Footwear (4) Product & Industrial Design Household Appliance

Homeware

Professional & Commercial Product

Information & Communications Technology Product

Leisure & Entertainment Product (5) Service & Experience Design Service Design

Experience Design (6) Spatial Design Residential Space

Hospitality & Leisure Space

Culture & Public Space

Commercial & Showroom Space

Workspace

Institutional Space

Event, Exhibition & Stage

Awards Structure



All design projects submitted will be assessed by an international judging panel comprised of world-leading design experts and professionals. The panel will determine the Grand, Gold, Silver, Bronze and Merit Awards’ winners.

Entry Requirements



Design projects launched in one or more Asian markets# between 1 January 2021 and 31 May 2023 are eligible for submission by their design owners, clients, brand owners, designers or design consultancies.

# Asian markets include: Afghanistan / Bangladesh / Bhutan / Brunei Darussalam / Cambodia / Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (North Korea) / Hong Kong / India / Indonesia / Islamic Republic of Iran / Japan / Kazakhstan / Korea / Kyrgyzstan / Laos / Macau / The Mainland / Malaysia / Maldives / Mongolia / Myanmar / Nepal / Pakistan / The Philippines / Singapore / Sri Lanka / Taiwan / Tajikistan / Thailand / Timor-Leste / Turkmenistan / Uzbekistan / Vietnam

Judging Criteria



The judging panel will assess each entry based on the criteria below (as applicable):

(1) Creativity and Human-centric Innovation



(2) Usability



(3) Aesthetic



(4) Sustainability



(5) Impact in Asia



(6) Commercial & Societal Success

Winners’ Entitlements *



Trophy & Certificate (Merit Award winners will get a certificate only)

Awards Publication:

Each winner will receive a complimentary copy of the DFA Awards 2023 Publication, featuring all the winning projects and the teams behind them. The publication will also be disseminated to media, global industry leaders, and design associations, etc., to increase the winners’ exposure.

Awards Presentation Ceremony & Other Events:

Invitation to the DFA Awards Presentation Ceremony and the Business of Design Week (BODW) events to establish connections with international and local designers and business leaders. Selected winners will also be invited to speak at global and regional talks, forums or other events to increase their global exposure.

Awards Endorsement Mark:

Winners will be authorised to use the globally recognised DFA DFAA Endorsement Mark for further promotion.

*A mandatory Publication and Promotion Fee will apply to all winning entries.





Learn more about our 2022 Awards winners: https://dfaawards.viewingrooms.com/



Revisit the glorious moment – DFA Awards 2022 TV Special: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gF-2BqRmqfg



Visit our website and social media pages for more information:



Website: dfaawards.com



Facebook: www.facebook.com/HKDC.Awards



Instagram: www.instagram.com/dfa_awards



WeChat: DFA设计奖



YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@dfaawards5572

Hashtag: #DFAAwards

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.