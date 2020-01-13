DFA Lipa operations remain suspended on Tuesday

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) announced Monday evening that operations in its Lipa consular office will remain suspended on Tuesday.

According to the DFA advisory, this is due to the continuing unrest of the Taal Volcano and the heavy ashfall that resulted from its phreatic eruption Sunday afternoon.

It is also in line with the directives from the Office of the President.

DFA added that affected applicants with confirmed appointments will be accommodated until Friday during regular office hours.

Meanwhile, DFA consular offices in the National Capital Region (NCR) and Region 3 will resume operations on Tuesday.

DFA earlier suspended the Monday operations of its Calabarzon, NCR, and Central Luzon offices due to the Taal eruption.

