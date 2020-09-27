DFA office in SM Megamall closed on Sept. 28

MANILA, Philippines — The consular office of the Department of Affairs’ (DFA) in SM Megamall will be closed on Sept. 28 for disinfection against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

According to an advisory issued on Sunday, DFA will also implement other preventive measures to manage and prevent risks of COVID-19 during the closure.

Operations will resume on Sept. 29.

In the meantime, applicants with confirmed appointments must secure another appointment by emailing [email protected] with the following information:

name

date of birth

original appointment date and time

preferred date and time of new appointment

The preferred new appointment may be on any working day from Sept. 29 to October 29 during working hours from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Applicants who need emergency or urgent consular services may contact the CO NCR-East by email at [email protected]

