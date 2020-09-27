DFA office in SM Megamall closed on Sept. 28

MANILA, Philippines — The consular office of the Department of Affairs’ (DFA) in SM Megamall will be closed on Sept. 28 for disinfection against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
According to an advisory issued on Sunday, DFA will also implement other preventive measures to manage and prevent risks of COVID-19 during the closure.
Operations will resume on Sept. 29.
In the meantime, applicants with confirmed appointments must secure another appointment by emailing [email protected] with the following information:
FEATURED STORIES
- name
- date of birth
- original appointment date and time
- preferred date and time of new appointment
The preferred new appointment may be on any working day from Sept. 29 to October 29 during working hours from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Applicants who need emergency or urgent consular services may contact the CO NCR-East by email at [email protected]
[atm]
For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.
What you need to know about Coronavirus.
For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.
The Inquirer Foundation supports our healthcare frontliners and is still accepting cash donations to be deposited at Banco de Oro (BDO) current account #007960018860 or donate through PayMaya using this link .
Read Next
EDITORS’ PICK
MOST READ
<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share
–>
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.