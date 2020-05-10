DFA reports no new confirmed Covid cases for the first time

THE Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), for the first time on Sunday, reported that there were no new confirmed cases or fatalities due to coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) involving Filipinos abroad.

“While it could be that this is just a result of weekend dips in reporting, it is still worth taking note,” DFA Assistant Secretary Eduardo Meñez said.

“Just as significant, the only reports that came in were of two Filipino patients who recovered in two different countries in Europe,” he said.

The DFA said that as of May 10, the total number of Filipinos abroad who have recovered from Covid-19 was 642.

The current total number of confirmed cases among Filipinos abroad was still at 2,178, including 253 fatalities.

“Based on the reports received, most of the confirmed cases among our nationals are found in Europe and Middle East, most recoveries are reported in the Asia and Pacific ,and most number of deaths in the Americas,” Meñez said.