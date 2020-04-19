DFA says 116 more Filipinos abroad have COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines – There are 116 more Filipinos abroad who have contracted the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said on Sunday.

According to the DFA, these new cases bring the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases involving Filipinos abroad to 984. Of this number, 140 have died, 585 are currently undergoing treatment, and 259 recorded as either having recovered of the disease or were discharged.

ADVERTISEMENT

The DFA said that the 25 new deaths from the Americas and Europe mark the highest number of casualties in two weeks.

“Today, the DFA records 116 new COVID-19 cases among our Filipinos abroad, giving a total of almost 1,000 confirmed cases across the Americas, Asia and the Pacific, Europe, and Middle East/Africa,” the DFA said.

FEATURED STORIES

“With 25 new deaths from the Americas and Europe, this is the highest reported number of deaths in two weeks. Figures today also breach the 500-mark for patients under treatment, with recoveries at 259,” the DFA added.

The DFA also said that it understands the risks now being faced by Filipino workers in foreign countries that are now battling the COVID-19 pandemic, as the fatalities include Philippine Honorary Consul General in Stockholm Erik Belfrage, who was 74 years old.

“While we mourn yet another fallen diplomat, the DFA remains committed to ensuring the welfare of our people, monitoring their status and assisting their needs through our continuous repatriation efforts,” the DFA said.

As of Sunday afternoon, there are over 2.33 million patients infected with the coronavirus worldwide, while 155,689 have died of the disease and 599,692 have recovered from it.

In the Philippines, the Department of Health (DOH) said there are now 6,259 COVID-19 positive patients. Of which, 409 have died and at least 572 have recovered.

READ: DOH: PH now has over 6,000 people positive for COVID-19 virus

/MUF

ADVERTISEMENT

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ