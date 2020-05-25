DFA to repatriate OFW who committed suicide in Lebanon

FOREIGN Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. on Monday has directed the Philippine Embassy in Beirut, Lebanon to repatriate the body of a Filipina who committed suicide on Saturday.

“Got a report: woman checked into our Beirut embassy shelter threw herself out of the window. We’re on it. Why I get homicidal when p********* here who have nothing to do with DFA get in the way of saving our people abroad.” Locsin blasted on Twitter.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said that the victim jumped to her death on Saturday but died from her injuries on Sunday.

“It is with deep sadness that the Filipina household service worker who was taken in by the Philippine Embassy in Beirut, Lebanon, as ward at the POLO (Philippine Overseas Labor Office) shelter on May 22 and reportedly jumped from a room she was sharing with two other OFWs in the morning of May 23 has passed away today.” the DFA said in a statement.

DFA Assistant Secretary Eduardo Meñez on Monday said the inquiry is ongoing and the the department will abide by the next-of-kin’s wishes on details.

“One thing clear is that she was under embassy responsibility less than 24 hrs when the incident happened while breakfast was ongoing, so underlying causes are also being considered,” Meñez said in a text message.

A Twitter user identified the victim as Jenalyn Banares, 29.

A certain Carlo Echemane has asked Locsin on the social media site to repatriate his relative’s remains.

Locsin replied by ordering concerned DFA officials “to assist (Echemane) with urgency.”

“Carlo, our post is already in contact with your family for assistance. My deepest condolences. Please keep me posted.” He added.

The embassy also gave assurances in extending assistance on the possibility of bringing her remains back to the Philippines despite Beirut being under lockdown.

“As details on the incident are currently being investigated, the Embassy has ensured the safety of the rest of the female wards in the shelter and will provide them counseling, as needed,” it added.