DFA to stream ballet production of ‘Mir-i-nisa’ on May 29-30 on YouTube

THE Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) will stream online for 48 hours the Philippine Ballet Theater’s production of “Mir-i-nisa,” in celebration of Eid’l Fitr or the Feast of Ramadan.

The DFA and the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) joined hands to stream “Mir-i-nisa,” a three-act ballet based on the award-winning story by National Artist for Literature Jose Garcia Villa.

In a statement, the DFA said “Mir-i-Nisa,” which premiered in 1969 during CCP’s inaugural season, was restaged in 2019, to commemorate CCP’s 50th anniversary.

The DFA said the recording from last year’s show would be available on a limited 48-hour release on May 29 and 30 through its official YouTube channel on https://www.youtube.com/dfaphl

Set in a pearl-diving community in Mindanao, the ballet tells the story of Muslim Princess Mir-i-nisa and two men, the noble Tasmi and the arrogant Achmed, who compete for her love.

Though arranged marriages may no longer be common, winning someone’s love is never a thing of the past. Ninety-one years after the story was first published in 1929, the themes espoused in the story are still relevant today.

The libretto of this Filipino three-act production of the PBT was originally choreographed by its founders Julie Borromeo and Felicitas Radaic.

The lead role is played by Ma. Regina Amirhussin-Magbitang whose descendants come from Siasi, Sulu. The roles of Tasmi and Achmed, on the other hand, are played by Matthew Davo and Julafer Fegarido, respectively.

The colorful sights and indigenous live kulintang ensemble of the Philippine Barangay Folk Dance Troupe Rondalla provides an authentic Mindanao experience to the production.

The Muslim scarves and fans, as worn and performed in by the University of the East Dance Troupe, was interspersed in the ballet production to showcase how both old and new can blend harmoniously.

The project is spearheaded by the DFA’s Office of Strategic Communications and Research (OSCR) in partnership with the Office of Middle East and African Affairs (OMEAA) as a way to celebrate with the Muslim communities here and abroad.