DFI Launches New Smart Transportation Solutions at Computex 2023

TAIPEI, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — DFI, the global leader in embedded motherboards and industrial computers, has been committed to developing the Internet of Things, Internet of Vehicles, and AI edge computing products in recent years. DFI will showcase their smart transportation embedded solutions and launch their new low-power, high-reliability vehicle system with ARM architecture at Computex Taipei 2023. Exhibition highlights include the new generation, high-performance computing micro-industrial motherboard applied to roadside equipment for the first time. Its compact size allows it to surpass space limitations and be used for people flow identification in-vehicle systems. DFI can improve energy efficiency and provide safety for future cities through intelligent, automated, and miniaturized product design.



DFI participates in the BenQ Group Computex Smart+ exhibition and exhibits smart transportation solutions on the 4th floor of Hall 1, Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, from May 30 to June 2. The booth number is MO619a, and the BenQ Group companies will create a smarter and more sustainable future together.

President Alexander Su said, “DFI has actively deployed smart transportation solutions to upgrade public infrastructure, lower operating costs, and increase energy efficiency, thereby reducing energy shortages, traffic congestion, and other issues created by global urbanization and increasing global population.”

Smart Transportation Solutions Support Sustainable, Safe Cities

DFI has joined VicOne and 5GIoTLead Technology to introduce in-vehicle cybersecurity technology and the 5G Smart Pole Management Platform.

The miniature industrial fanless system EC70A-TGU by DFI is equipped with the 11th generation Intel® Tiger Lake Core Processor and the built-in GPU based on the Intel® Iris® Xe architecture. The EC70A-TGU can perform real-time AI calculations, identify passersby violations, and send the information to the smart pole management platform.

VC900-M8M adopts ARM architecture and supports information security software

DFI will launch their newest low-power in-vehicle system, VC900-M8M, with ARM-based NXP i.MX8M CPU. The VC900-M8M monitors vehicle and driver behavior to prevent speeding, sudden braking, and collisions. VicOne’s “Cybersecurity” information security software can manage abnormal signals and provide real-time warnings.

PCSF51 debuts for the first time in China with evolved CPU and GPU!

DFI has introduced the new generation 1.8-inch miniature motherboard PCSF51 with AMD Ryzen R2000 this year. Compared to its predecessor, the GHF51, the CPU and GPU cores have doubled, and the overall performance and graphics computing capability have increased.

