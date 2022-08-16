DHL Express and Singapore Airlines partnership takes off with new Boeing freighter aircraftDHL-INFO.jpg

The newly-arrived Boeing 777F is the first of the five freighters to be based at Singapore Changi Airport, the location of DHL’s South Asia Hub

Operated and maintained by Singapore Airlines, the freighter will fly the Singapore-South Korea-United States of America route thrice weekly from August 2022

SINGAPORE/BONN – Media OutReach – 16 August 2022 – DHL Express, the world’s leading international express service provider, has welcomed the arrival of its new Boeing 777 freighter at Singapore Changi Airport. The freighter, which sports a dual DHL-Singapore Airlines (SIA) livery, has a maximum capacity of 102 tons. SIA will operate it on routes to the United States of America via South Korea thrice weekly from August 2022.

DHL Express and Singapore Airlines welcome the arrival of their new Boeing 777 freighter at Singapore Changi Airport. In the photo (L-R): Christopher Ong, Managing Director, DHL Express Singapore; Sean Wall, EVP Network Operations & Aviation, DHL Express Asia Pacific; Christy Reese, VP Commercial Sales & Marketing Asia Pacific, Boeing; Robert Hyslop, EVP Global Aviation, DHL Express; Lee Lik Hsin, EVP Commercial, Singapore Airlines; Mak Swee Wah, EVP Operations, Singapore Airlines; and Chin Yau Seng, SVP Cargo, Singapore Airlines

“Our global DHL Express aviation network consists of a combination of owned and partner airlines, which allows us to respond to increasing customer demand with agility and flexibility. The new Boeing 777 freighter demonstrates our ongoing effort to strengthen our network and adjust flight routes, as well as lower our carbon emissions to achieve greener logistics. Singapore Airlines’ expertise in flight operations will enable us to better meet our customers’ needs in cross-border commerce, as we leverage the strategic location of our South Asia Hub in Singapore,” says Robert Hyslop, Executive Vice President for Aviation, DHL Express.

“SIA’s longstanding partnership with DHL reinforces Singapore’s position as a key air cargo and e-commerce logistics hub, and highlights our firm commitment to our cargo business. Air cargo also plays a vital role in keeping global supply chains open. Apart from supporting the fast-growing e-commerce segment, this new freighter operation provides a foundation to expand the partnership between SIA and DHL in the future,” says Lee Lik Hsin, Executive Vice President Commercial, SIA.

“We are thrilled that the partnership between DHL and Singapore Airlines will be predicated on the strength of Boeing 777 Freighters,” says Christy Reese, Vice President of Commercial Sales and Marketing, Asia Pacific, Boeing. “The versatile 777 Freighter is the world’s largest, most capable twin-engine freighter and can fly long-range trans-Pacific missions in excess of 6,000 nautical miles with 20 percent more payload than other large freighters like the 747-400F. The airplane, which is capable of carrying a maximum payload of 102 tons, will deliver superior ton-per-mile economics for DHL and Singapore Airlines as they look to sustainably address increased demand in the global air freight market.”

In March 2022, DHL Express and SIA signed a Crew and Maintenance agreement to deploy five Boeing 777 freighters. These freighters will be operated by SIA pilots, with the maintenance overseen by SIA. The second Boeing 777 freighter is slated to enter into service in November 2022, following which both freighters will operate the Singapore-Incheon-Los Angeles-Honolulu-Singapore route six times weekly. The remaining three freighters are planned for delivery throughout 2023. Following this, all five freighters will operate on routes between the United States and Singapore via points in North Asia and Australia.

