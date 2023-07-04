DHL Express named as one of Best Workplaces™ in Hong Kong by Great Place to Work® institute for 8th consecutive year

HONG KONG, July 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — DHL Express, the world’s leading international express service provider, has once again been named in the list of the Best Workplaces™ in Hong Kong this year, bagging the prestigious award for the 8th consecutive time. The consistent accolades for DHL Express solidify its status as employer of choice in the city, as encapsulated by its motto of “Connecting People, Improving Lives.”

Ng Chee Choong, Senior Vice President and Managing Director of DHL Express Hong Kong and Macau, said, “Being named as one of the best workplaces in Hong Kong again shows that we are moving in the right direction of our people-first practices. Deeply rooted in Hong Kong for more than 50 years, DHL Express is a company powered by people. We ensure that everyone has access to learning and career development opportunities, while also focusing on developing the best workforce, driving innovation, and creating an inclusive and equitable environment.”

DHL Express not only takes pride in its position as a global logistics leader, but also puts the spotlight on its people, which the company considers to be its greatest asset. Highlighting its commitment to listening to employees’ voice and opinions, DHL’s annual Employee Opinion Survey (EOS), which all employees are invited to respond to anonymously, measures workplace satisfaction and employee engagement throughout the company and identifies potential areas for improvement. Last year, DHL’s EOS in Hong Kong demonstrated high satisfaction rates with KPIs of over 90% across the board.

The recent award also underlines DHL Express’s success in integrating the principles of diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging into the workplace and its employees’ daily lives. Across its international network, DHL Express employs about 120,000 specialists worldwide, covering hundreds of professions such as parcel delivery, hub operators, aircraft maintenance, network planning, IT, and more. Last year, 46% of females in Hong Kong are in middle and upper management. This has exceeded the company’s target of having at least 30% of women in leadership positions by 2025.

On top of many other efforts, DHL Express invests more than EUR300 (around HKD2,600) for each employee, with the goal of opening doors of learning and career development opportunities for everyone. To foster a sense of belonging and enable leadership development, DHL conducts the internal training initiative “Certified”, where employees gain the knowledge and skills needed to perform their job competently. In addition, the “Future Harvest” initiative, a program which allows employees to try out different roles every one to two years, helps them develop new skills to thrive in the company and achieve professional growth.

DHL Express’ inclusion in the Best Workplaces™ list this year is based on Great Place To Work ®’s “For All Methodology”, which recognizes companies that are able to maximize their people’s potential through effective leaders, meaningful values, and a deep foundation of trust with all employees. This results in workplaces that benefit from improved innovation and financial growth.

DHL continues to develop people-centric programs and initiatives to further cement its position as one of the most ideal work environments in Hong Kong. In 2022, DHL Express received a total of 53 workplace awards in the Asia Pacific region.

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 395,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy, auto-mobility and retail, DHL is decisively positioned as “The logistics company for the world”.

DHL is part of DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 94 billion euros in 2022. With sustainable business practices and a commitment to society and the environment, the Group makes a positive contribution to the world. DHL Group aims to achieve net-zero emissions logistics by 2050.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures that provides executive advisory and culture consulting services to businesses in more than 97 countries. Through proprietary assessment tools, benchmarks and certification programs. In Greater China, we partner with different media partners to publish the ‘Best Workplaces™ in Greater China‘ list and ‘Best Workplaces™ in Hong Kong and Taiwan; also a special list of ‘Best Workplaces™ for Women in Greater China‘ list. In the US, we work with Fortune Magazine to publish the 100 Best Companies to Work For® list.