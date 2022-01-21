DHL Global Forwarding Asia Pacific certified as Top Employer 2022 third time in a rowDHL.jpg

- Also global Top Employer 2022 certification for DHL
Global Forwarding including 40 countries spanning Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe,
Middle East and North America
- The certification recognizes the company’s human
resources policies and practices and its commitment to a better working world
SINGAPORE – Media
OutReach – 21 January 2022 – DHL Global
Forwarding, the air, ocean and road freight specialist of Deutsche Post
DHL Group, has again been certified as Top Employer 2022 in Asia
Pacific. The certification awards DHL’s extensive efforts to create a positive,
safe and encouraging workplace for its employees. In addition to being
certified Top Employer 2021 in Asia Pacific, DHL Global Forwarding was also
named Top Employer globally and in 40 countries, including Bangladesh, India,
Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam.
DHL Global
Forwarding Asia Pacific certified as Top Employer 2022
Globally, DHL
Global Forwarding has been recognized as Top Employer Global 2022, Top Employer
Asia Pacific 2022, Top Employer North America 2022, Top Employer Africa 2022,
Top Employer Europe 2022, and Top Employer Middle East 2022.
“It is a
tremendous honor to be recognized as a Top Employer in Asia Pacific and across
other regions for the third time. People are at the center of everything we do,
and we have made it our purpose to motivate and inspire our employees, in line
with our mission to be their Employer of Choice. Congratulations to all
colleagues who make this possible. This is a cumulation of hard work from all
of us to creating a positive and safe work environment every day,” said Kelvin
Leung, CEO, DHL Global Forwarding Asia Pacific.
The Top
Employer Institute rates companies based on its HR Best Practices Survey. The
survey covers six areas that represent key HR topics: Steer, Shape, Attract,
Develop, Engage and Unite. With its numerous employee initiatives, DHL Global
Forwarding covers all these areas in its HR activities, ensuring an
encouraging, positive working environment. For example, DHL offers its
employees a wide range of training opportunities with internal training in the
areas of logistics, management and process improvement.
One of the more
recent initiatives is called “Well-being at DHL Global Forwarding”. It is
a program that contributes to the company’s employee engagement. It examines
how employees’ tasks, expectations, stress levels, and work environment affect
their overall health and satisfaction. DHL Global Forwarding has linked all
these possible engagements under the term “Well-being” in three ways:
Be social, be present, be active.
“This
certification is a nod to DHL Global Forwarding Asia Pacific’s people-first
strategy, and validation to our best-in-class efforts to attract and retain
talent through lifelong learning offerings, a flexible work environment and our
diverse and inclusive company culture,” says Celine Quek, Senior Vice President
and Head of Human Resources, DHL Global Forwarding Asia Pacific. “We achieved
outstanding scores in the topics of Business Strategy, Ethics, Integrity and
Values, and Leadership, and will continue to do more to stay ahead of the evolving needs of our people, our
business and the environment that we operate in.”
Other measures include
that employees can also acquire internationally acknowledged qualifications. As
a global network business, employees can look for opportunities to move to
other areas or even other countries. This rich cultural diversity is evident
every year during DHL Global Diversity & Inclusion Week when thousands of
employees from all areas of the company take the time to celebrate their
culture and share it with colleagues.
Across the
Group, numerous programs are in place to support and inspire female employees,
from networking events to career program and talent pools. The Women at DHL
Global Forwarding initiative won the Gold Award at the internationally renowned
Stevie Awards for Women in Business. To fully live out diversity and inclusion,
DHL has also supported establishing an internal company network called
RainbowNet, which provides a platform for LGBTQIA+ employees to share their
experiences. The network has members worldwide and supports employees and
managers on all issues related to coming out at work.
Note to editors:
Following an industry-leading award streak in 2020, Eva Mattheeussen,
Global Project Lead of ‘Women at DHL Global Forwarding’ shares her perspectives
on leadership and being employer of choice in these unprecedented times. Read
about leadership, diversity and digitalization in logistics here.