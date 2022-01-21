DHL Global Forwarding Asia Pacific certified as Top Employer 2022 third time in a rowDHL.jpg

Also global Top Employer 2022 certification for DHL

Global Forwarding including 40 countries spanning Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe,

Middle East and North America

The certification recognizes the company’s human

resources policies and practices and its commitment to a better working world

SINGAPORE – Media

OutReach – 21 January 2022 – DHL Global

Forwarding, the air, ocean and road freight specialist of Deutsche Post

DHL Group, has again been certified as Top Employer 2022 in Asia

Pacific. The certification awards DHL’s extensive efforts to create a positive,

safe and encouraging workplace for its employees. In addition to being

certified Top Employer 2021 in Asia Pacific, DHL Global Forwarding was also

named Top Employer globally and in 40 countries, including Bangladesh, India,

Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam.

“It is a

tremendous honor to be recognized as a Top Employer in Asia Pacific and across

other regions for the third time. People are at the center of everything we do,

and we have made it our purpose to motivate and inspire our employees, in line

with our mission to be their Employer of Choice. Congratulations to all

colleagues who make this possible. This is a cumulation of hard work from all

of us to creating a positive and safe work environment every day,” said Kelvin

Leung, CEO, DHL Global Forwarding Asia Pacific.

The Top

Employer Institute rates companies based on its HR Best Practices Survey. The

survey covers six areas that represent key HR topics: Steer, Shape, Attract,

Develop, Engage and Unite. With its numerous employee initiatives, DHL Global

Forwarding covers all these areas in its HR activities, ensuring an

encouraging, positive working environment. For example, DHL offers its

employees a wide range of training opportunities with internal training in the

areas of logistics, management and process improvement.

One of the more

recent initiatives is called “Well-being at DHL Global Forwarding”. It is

a program that contributes to the company’s employee engagement. It examines

how employees’ tasks, expectations, stress levels, and work environment affect

their overall health and satisfaction. DHL Global Forwarding has linked all

these possible engagements under the term “Well-being” in three ways:

Be social, be present, be active.

“This

certification is a nod to DHL Global Forwarding Asia Pacific’s people-first

strategy, and validation to our best-in-class efforts to attract and retain

talent through lifelong learning offerings, a flexible work environment and our

diverse and inclusive company culture,” says Celine Quek, Senior Vice President

and Head of Human Resources, DHL Global Forwarding Asia Pacific. “We achieved

outstanding scores in the topics of Business Strategy, Ethics, Integrity and

Values, and Leadership, and will continue to do more to stay ahead of the evolving needs of our people, our

business and the environment that we operate in.”

Other measures include

that employees can also acquire internationally acknowledged qualifications. As

a global network business, employees can look for opportunities to move to

other areas or even other countries. This rich cultural diversity is evident

every year during DHL Global Diversity & Inclusion Week when thousands of

employees from all areas of the company take the time to celebrate their

culture and share it with colleagues.

Across the

Group, numerous programs are in place to support and inspire female employees,

from networking events to career program and talent pools. The Women at DHL

Global Forwarding initiative won the Gold Award at the internationally renowned

Stevie Awards for Women in Business. To fully live out diversity and inclusion,

DHL has also supported establishing an internal company network called

RainbowNet, which provides a platform for LGBTQIA+ employees to share their

experiences. The network has members worldwide and supports employees and

managers on all issues related to coming out at work.

