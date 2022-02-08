DHL Supply Chain makes strategic appointments in Singapore and Japan clusters Alfred-Goh.JPG

Jérôme

Gillet named CEO Japan & Korea Cluster and Alfred Goh to take over as CEO

Singapore Cluster covering Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines

Tandem move of both executives leverages

the specializations of both to drive long-term value for customers

SINGAPORE – Media

OutReach – 8 February 2022 – DHL Supply

Chain (DSC), the world’s leading contract logistics provider and a business

division under Deutsche Post DHL Group, has made changes in its leadership team

in Asia Pacific. Effective 15 February 2022, Jérôme Gillet,

currently CEO Singapore Cluster, DSC, has been named CEO Japan and Korea Cluster.

Alfred Goh, currently CEO Japan and Korea Cluster, DSC, will take over

from Jérôme Gillet as CEO Singapore Cluster, covering Singapore, Malaysia,

Philippines and Indonesia.

Jérôme Gillet

Alfred Goh

Both Gillet

and Goh are industry veterans who have proven track records spearheading market-leading

initiatives in the organization. They

will continue to report to Terry Ryan, CEO, APAC, DSC, and remain members of

the APAC Management Board. Gillet will relocate to Japan and Goh will move to

Singapore.

“The tandem moves of both Alfred

and Jerome allow the unique opportunity to leverage the specialized skill sets

of two outstanding colleagues to drive further growth in their respective

markets,” said Terry Ryan, CEO DHL Supply Chain Asia Pacific. “Their focus on

customer centricity, detailed operational knowledge and innovative approach to

supply chain challenges will help chart new avenues in their respective

clusters.”

Gillet to accelerate

growth with a focus on profitability in

Japan and Korea

Gillet has contributed

to the growth and success of the region in his role as CEO, Singapore Cluster. Under his leadership, the business has become

the leading semi-conductor logistics provider. He initiated transformative

partnerships with DSSI, a joint venture with JG Summit group, one of the

largest transport companies in the Philippines today.

With

22 years of experience in Asia, Gillet began his career at DHL in 2008 as VP,

Consumer & Packaging Business Development, DSC, responsible for the APAC

region, and subsequently took on added responsibility for the Middle East &

Africa region. In 2014, he was appointed as CCO, Asia Pacific, DSC, before assuming

his position as CEO, Singapore Cluster, in 2016.

“Under Alfred’s

leadership in Japan and Korea, he has firmly established the automation and

robotics agenda for the organization and delivered strong

growth. Building on this

strength, I look forward to working with the team to strengthen

and expand the cluster especially in the technology, retail and life

science sectors,” said Jérôme Gillet, CEO DHL Supply Chain, Japan

Cluster. “

Goh to further digitalization agenda and build

strategic growth platforms in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and the

Philippines

Goh is no

stranger to the region having started his career with DHL in 2004. Before his

role as CEO Japan & Korea Cluster, DSC, he was based in Singapore spearheading

the organization’s approach to nurture and support emerging global Asian

enterprises in his role as President,

Fast Growing Enterprises (FGE) which he held since 2010, and assumed additional

responsibilities as Regional Head Customer Solutions & Innovations Asia Pacific in 2017.

He

stepped into his role as CEO Japan & Korea Cluster, DSC in 2018. He

achieved significant growth through large, transformational deals and progressed

APAC’s automation and robotics agenda, implementing new technologies for key

customers.

“Jerome has been instrumental in establishing strategic partnerships and

developing turnkey solutions across Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines,”

said Alfred Goh, CEO Singapore Cluster, DSC. “I’m excited to return to this dynamic

region, and with Indonesia added to the fold, I look forward to continuing our

momentum in key sectors such as semiconductor

and create strategic

growth platforms in ecommerce omni-channel, life sciences and government

related offerings in the four countries.”