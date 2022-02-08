DHL Supply Chain makes strategic appointments in Singapore and Japan clusters Alfred-Goh.JPG

- Jérôme
Gillet named CEO Japan & Korea Cluster and Alfred Goh to take over as CEO
Singapore Cluster covering Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines
- Tandem move of both executives leverages
the specializations of both to drive long-term value for customers
SINGAPORE
OutReach – 8 February 2022 – DHL Supply
Chain (DSC), the world’s leading contract logistics provider and a business
division under Deutsche Post DHL Group, has made changes in its leadership team
in Asia Pacific. Effective 15 February 2022, Jérôme Gillet,
currently CEO Singapore Cluster, DSC, has been named CEO Japan and Korea Cluster.
Alfred Goh, currently CEO Japan and Korea Cluster, DSC, will take over
from Jérôme Gillet as CEO Singapore Cluster, covering Singapore, Malaysia,
Philippines and Indonesia.
Jérôme Gillet
Alfred Goh
Both Gillet
and Goh are industry veterans who have proven track records spearheading market-leading
initiatives in the organization. They
will continue to report to Terry Ryan, CEO, APAC, DSC, and remain members of
the APAC Management Board. Gillet will relocate to Japan and Goh will move to
Singapore.
“The tandem moves of both Alfred
and Jerome allow the unique opportunity to leverage the specialized skill sets
of two outstanding colleagues to drive further growth in their respective
markets,” said Terry Ryan, CEO DHL Supply Chain Asia Pacific. “Their focus on
customer centricity, detailed operational knowledge and innovative approach to
supply chain challenges will help chart new avenues in their respective
clusters.”
Gillet to accelerate
growth with a focus on profitability in
Japan and Korea
Gillet has contributed
to the growth and success of the region in his role as CEO, Singapore Cluster. Under his leadership, the business has become
the leading semi-conductor logistics provider. He initiated transformative
partnerships with DSSI, a joint venture with JG Summit group, one of the
largest transport companies in the Philippines today.
With
22 years of experience in Asia, Gillet began his career at DHL in 2008 as VP,
Consumer & Packaging Business Development, DSC, responsible for the APAC
region, and subsequently took on added responsibility for the Middle East &
Africa region. In 2014, he was appointed as CCO, Asia Pacific, DSC, before assuming
his position as CEO, Singapore Cluster, in 2016.
“Under Alfred’s
leadership in Japan and Korea, he has firmly established the automation and
robotics agenda for the organization and delivered strong
growth. Building on this
strength, I look forward to working with the team to strengthen
and expand the cluster especially in the technology, retail and life
science sectors,” said Jérôme Gillet, CEO DHL Supply Chain, Japan
Cluster. “
Goh to further digitalization agenda and build
strategic growth platforms in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and the
Philippines
Goh is no
stranger to the region having started his career with DHL in 2004. Before his
role as CEO Japan & Korea Cluster, DSC, he was based in Singapore spearheading
the organization’s approach to nurture and support emerging global Asian
enterprises in his role as President,
Fast Growing Enterprises (FGE) which he held since 2010, and assumed additional
responsibilities as Regional Head Customer Solutions & Innovations Asia Pacific in 2017.
He
stepped into his role as CEO Japan & Korea Cluster, DSC in 2018. He
achieved significant growth through large, transformational deals and progressed
APAC’s automation and robotics agenda, implementing new technologies for key
customers.
“Jerome has been instrumental in establishing strategic partnerships and
developing turnkey solutions across Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines,”
said Alfred Goh, CEO Singapore Cluster, DSC. “I’m excited to return to this dynamic
region, and with Indonesia added to the fold, I look forward to continuing our
momentum in key sectors such as semiconductor
and create strategic
growth platforms in ecommerce omni-channel, life sciences and government
related offerings in the four countries.”