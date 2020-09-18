Diamond & Platinum Adopts Sarine Light Performance Diamond Report for its Estrella Diamond Collection in Malaysia and Brunei

HOD HASHARON, Israel, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Singapore Exchange Mainboard-listed Sarine Technologies Ltd (“Sarine”, U77 :SI), a worldwide leader in the development, manufacture, and sale of precision technology products for the evaluation, planning, processing, finishing, grading, and trading of diamonds and gemstones, is pleased to announce that its Sarine Profile digital diamond report with Sarine Light Performance diamond grading results will be rolled out across Malaysia and Brunei by Diamond & Platinum Jeweler for its proprietary Estrella Diamond collection.



Diamond & Platinum Adopts Sarine Light™ Performance Diamond Report for its Estrella Diamond Collection

Diamond & Platinum, established in 1999, is a member of DeGem Berhad Group, operating 12 showrooms all over Malaysia and Brunei. The Estrella Diamond Jewelry with Sarine Light Performance reports was launched digitally earlier this month, and each Estrella diamond will be sold with a physical Sarine Light Performance certification accompanied by Sarine Profile digital diamond report.

The Sarine Profile digital diamond reports provide an exciting visual and experiential story of the diamond, powered by Sarine’s accurate diamond analysis and display technologies that offer consumers a precise diamond light performance analysis and grading results with digitally formatted imagery and video material to enhance their in store purchase process while building their trust and confidence.

Mr. Leslie Choong, Director of Diamond & Platinum said: “We are very happy to collaborate with Sarine. D&P is ready to leverage on scientifically proven light performance grading and bring new injection of buying pulse to the Malaysia and Brunei markets. Consumers from both countries will be able to experience a thriving buying journey by visualizing the digital report of Estrella diamonds. It will provide a peaceful and tranquil purchasing environment for such value-added digitalized report to consumers.”

Mr. Noy Elram, Sarine’s Managing Director APAC, remarked: “Today’s tech savvy consumers are looking forward to a promising new level of technological innovation from a reliable and prominent firm which can provide for their desires for many good years to come. Sarine technologies is gearing up for future generation transformation needs with retail participation”.

Photo – https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200917/2920501-1?lang=0