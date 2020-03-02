Diana Gordon Drops New Single ‘Rollin’

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on March 2, 2020

Singer-songwriter Diana Gordon has made her return this week with new single ‘Rollin’ – a taste from her forthcoming and yet-to-be-titled project.

Gordon, who has been working hard in the game for over a decade now, says that when she wrote the song she couldn’t stop thinking about it would be performed live.

“When I wrote this record, all I could think about was the live show,” she said in a press statement.

“It took me back to singing in the choir at my church in Jamaica, Queens. The culture of moshing feels a lot like the culture of black church. People shaking off them demons.”

Gordon hasn’t released a studio album since her 2011 debut With The Music I Die, which was released under her then-stage name Wynter Gordon, but she’s been keeping things steady with four more EPs and a few standalone singles.

Additionally, she also has writing and producing credits on some of the biggest hits of the past few years, like Mark Ronson, Diplo and Dua Lipa’s collab ‘Electricity’ as well as numerous songs on Beyoncé’s seminal 2016 album Lemonade – ‘Sorry’, ‘Don’t Hurt Yourself’ and ‘Daddy Lessons’.

Listen to ‘Rollin’ below.