DICT eyes VaxCertPH launch by October

THE Department of Communications and Technology (DICT) is eyeing the nationwide launch of “VaxCertPH,” a digital vaccination certificate for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), “within October.”

Information and Communications Technology Undersecretary Emmanuel “Manny” Caintic said the department will “try [its] best” to make the portal accessible to the public by next month.

VaxCertPH is given to individuals who have been fully inoculated against Covid-19. Each certificate contains the person’s name, the date and location where the jab was administered, and the brand of the vaccine.

The undersecretary said the department has asked local government units (LGUs) to submit the list of their vaccine recipients within 48 hours of each vaccination, so they could be included in the VaxCertPH database right away.

Caintic made the statement as he noted the Philippines was one of the first countries to “adhere” to the standards released by the World Health Organization on the issuance of vaccination certificates.

The DICT, however, has failed to meet its initial target. It said it was planning to launch the VaxCertPH, which is different from the Bureau of Quarantine’s “yellow card,” this month.