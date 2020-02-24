“Did Janella Salvador and Markus Paterson spend the weekend in Boracay together?”

Janella Salvador and Markus Paterson were both in Boracay over the weekend as seen in photos and videos shared by a common friend.

The photos and videos of the two Kapamilya stars, shared by Don Fuga, didn’t show them together in one frame but rather individually. Then again, eagle-eyed fans think it was enough to know they were with the same person on various occasions for them to believe that they were together in Boracay.

Janella and Markus at Boracay rn. Na sad ako bigla sa movie lang pala talaga yon ☹️#MMKYouCHEERMeUp pic.twitter.com/q0KEmUfmig — Cheska (@CheskAmazing22) February 22, 2020

Coincidentally, Janella and Markus were in Boracay on the day the former’s Maalaala Mo Kaya episode with Joshua Garcia aired on television.

Last Sunday, January 23, Janella shared a photo of her wearing a red bikini and tagged the Ambassador in Paradise Hotel — the same place tagged by their friends on social media.

In an interview earlier this month, Markus said that he and Joshua, who is being teamed up right now with the actress, have no bad blood.

“Yeah, I guess. I mean, I don’t see why we wouldn’t be. We haven’t talked yet. I haven’t seen him yet,” he said.

Markus, who hasn’t confirmed his relationship with Janella until now, has reiterated time and again that he’s not ready to work with her just yet.

“I like to keep personal life and work life far from each other. I mean, I wouldn’t mind working with her. Maybe in the future. But now, she needs to focus on Joshua for now,” he stated. c