“Did Maymay Entrata reveal her relationship status with Edward Barber?”

Maymay Entrata and Edward Barber have been onscreen partners and close friends after joining Pinoy Big Brother: Lucky Season 7 in 2017 where Maymay was hailed the big winner.

Maymay and Edward are gearing up for their upcoming teleserye titled Heart to Heart that is set to air this year.

Earlier this year, TV host Robi Domingo asked the actress if she and Edward also fight during their appearance on iWant ASAP.

“Lagi po kaming nag-aaway pero ang importante dun ay kami pa rin,” Maymay answered at the time.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News (https://news.abs-cbn.com/entertainment/02/08/20/nadulas-maymay-sinagot-kung-sila-na-nga-ba-ni-edward), Maymay clarified that she meant to say was they are still friends no matter how big their fight gets.

“Ang ibig sabihin noon: okay kami. Hindi ‘yon ibig sabihin na kami na kami… Itong si Kuya Robi kasi tanong nang tanong, siyempre ma-ano ka talaga… I stuttered only,” she said.

When asked about their current status, Maymay said, “Best friends forever.”