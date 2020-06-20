“Did she ever get jealous of Bea Alonzo’s early success? Pia Wurtzbach sets the record straight”

Pia Wurtzbach said she is open to reconnecting with Bea Alonzo.

Was she ever jealous of Bea Alonzo attaining early success in her career?

This was the sizzling question that Pia Wurtzbach addressed during a virtual interview hosted by The Philippine Pageantry.

It can be recalled that both Pia and Bea belong to the same Star Magic batch and headlined the defunct teen series K2BU.

Bea achieved early acting success after landing several television roles. Meanwhile, it took a while before Pia’s career took a major turn which happened after she won the Miss Universe pageant in 2015.

[embedded content]

“Merong parang impression ‘yung mga tao that I was jealous, parang galit ako sa kaniya… Pero, hindi. Hindi. Honestly, ha. Ang tagal na rin, at wala na akong dahilan para mambola pa. Magaling talaga siya, e. Hindi ko kaya ‘yun. Iyon ‘yung galing niya,” Pia clarified in the interview.

With their lives and career taking different routes, Pia admitted that she has not been in touch with Bea.

“Now, siyempre hindi ko na siya nakakausap. Naghiwalay na ‘yung mga path ng buhay namin. I saw her at the Star Magic Ball very briefly, but I didn’t get to come close and say hi to her,” she stated.

READ: Pia Wurtzbach continues shooting her film with Vhong Navarro

Nonetheless, the beauty queen remarked that she is open to reconnecting with the actress again if the latter would be interested to do so.

“I would like to say hi and speak with her and reconnect again, if she’s up for it,” she remarked.