“Did you know? Judy Ann Santos runs a pizza parlor business”

After the success of her burger + burrito shop and Angrydobo stores, Judy Ann Ann Santos decided to franchise a pizza parlor.

For the second half of Sharon Cuneta’s two-part vlog with Judy Ann Santos, the two showbiz best friends delved into how the successful Angrydobo business of the Paano Kita Mapapasalamatan host started out — including her new other ventures.

A dish Judy Ann crafted while she was fuming mad at her husband back when they were staying at a friend’s house in the States, Judy Ann said she didn’t expect her Angrydobo would become a hit among those who get a taste of it.

“Nu’ng sinimulan namin siya, confident kami na okay ‘yung trabaho namin. Okay ‘yung pagkain na i-ooffer namin. It’s quite different. But it’s a home-cooked meal made from 15 years ago. 14 years ago nu’ng sinimulan namin ‘yung Angrydobo,” she said.

Admittedly someone who used to want to keep her recipes to herself, the 42-year-old celebrity and chef shared how a conversation between her and her husband sparked a change in her to finally let her closely guarded recipe out into the world.

“It was a recipe na tinanong pa nga ako ni Ry ‘Sigurado ka ba? Kaya mo bang i-share ‘yung secret recipe mo?’ Kasi may damot ako eh. May factor akong ganu’n. Ayoko mag-share ng recipe. Pero looking back, ‘pag pinag-uusapan namin ni R — and it’s a very good conversation na parang narealize ko na itatago ko ‘tong recipe na ‘to, ‘pag namatay ako, hindi ko naman ‘to mapapakinabanagan,” she said.

She went on: “At some point, hindi na ’to matitikman ng mga ‘tao ‘pag wala ako. And we also have to think our future na pano ‘pag hindi na kami artista? Kailangan na namin mag-isip ng ibang possibilities na pwede kami kumita, pwede kami magtrabaho kahit ‘di na kami kinukuha sa mga projects, we still know how to earn money. Kaya may decision-making lang talaga.”

But did you know that Juday has other businesses apart from the two branches of Angrydobo she owns?

Ten years ago, Judy Ann and her husband Ryan Agoncillo bought a franchise of Army Navy burger + burrito located right beside the first-ever physical branch of“Angrydobo which she and Ryan opened just a year ago. And now, the couple ventured into another business — a pizza parlor.

“Then after Angrydobo, then came Pizza Telefono. Katabi naman ng Angrydobo sa Westgate. Ang makers nu’n ang gumawa ng Army Navy. ‘Yung parehong ‘yun franchise. ‘Yung Angrydobo lang ang original concept,” she shared.

Judy Ann Santos’ Angrydobo branches are located in front of De La Salle University in Taft and another in Westgate Center in Filinvest, Alabang.