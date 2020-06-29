“Did you know? Nadine Lustre and Maja Salvador worked together on this ABS-CBN project 14 years ago”

Nadine Lustre and Maja Salvador worked together in 2006.

Nadine Lustre and Maja Salvador recently made waves online after the two of them appeared together in a swimsuit campaign for fast fashion brand H&M — particularly delighting fans with their fresh tandem. But did you know that the two Kapamilya stars have already worked together in the past?

In an interview with vlogger Angel Dei Peralta, Maja and Nadine shared that the two of them did a television project 14 years ago — an episode of Maalaala Mo Kaya with the Star for All Seasons — Vilma Santos.

“For sure ‘yung mga fans ni Nadine at ‘yung mga fans ko alam nila meron kaming MMK with Ms. Vilma Santos. Sobrang tagal na nu’n. Ngayon lang nasundan ulit,” Maja shared.

“2006,” Nadine added, referring to the “Regalo” episode of the long-running ABS-CBN drama anthology.

Watch the video below:

[embedded content]

Maja Salvador and Nadine Lustre are both talents of ABS-CBN.