Trending Now

Did You Know: NCR had most HIV cases from Jan. 1984 to Aug. 2019

TopNews
admin

Did You Know: NCR had most HIV cases from Jan. 1984 to Aug. 2019

According to the Department of Health, from January 1984 to August 2019, Metro Manila — the National Capital Region — recorded the highest number of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) cases among all regions.

Of the total 70,740 reported cases, Metro Manila recorded 38 percent or 27,249 HIV cases, followed by Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon provinces) with 15 percent or 10,649 cases.

ADVERTISEMENT

—Marielle Medina, Inquirer Research

FEATURED STORIES

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.

Related Posts

Back To Top