Did You Know: NCR had most HIV cases from Jan. 1984 to Aug. 2019

According to the Department of Health, from January 1984 to August 2019, Metro Manila — the National Capital Region — recorded the highest number of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) cases among all regions.

Of the total 70,740 reported cases, Metro Manila recorded 38 percent or 27,249 HIV cases, followed by Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon provinces) with 15 percent or 10,649 cases.

—Marielle Medina, Inquirer Research

