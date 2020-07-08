DID YOU KNOW

Today, July 9, is the seventh death anniversary of National Artist for Music Andrea Veneracion. Born on July 11, 1928 in Manila, she founded the world-renowned Philippine Madrigal Singers and spearheaded the development of Philippine choral music. Highly esteemed for her achievements as choirmaster and choral arranger, she was named National Artist in 1999. The Andrea O. Veneracion International Choral Festival, the first international choral competition in the country, was organized in 2013 after her death as a tribute to her. The festival takes place every two years. —Marielle Medina, Inquirer Research
