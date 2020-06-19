Didal rolls gold in Asian Skateboarding Championship

SOUTHEAST Asian Games and 2018 Asian Games gold medalist Margielyn Arda Didal performed stunts such as rolling through a long table to win the gold medal in the women’s category of the Asian Skateboarding Championship 2020 “Lockdown” online skate competition.

Former Skateboarding and Roller Sports Association of the Philippines president confirmed the news to The Manila Times on Friday.

Didal, the world’s No. 14 skateboarder, beat 13 skaters around the world with 8.00 points. She outperformed Japanese Yurin Fujji, who tallied 7.50, and Orapan Tongkong of Thailand, who garnered 7.46 in the video contest.

Didal is determined to compete in the upcoming Olympic qualifying tournament for next year’s Summer Games in Tokyo.

Cebu skater brought home the gold in the men’s division with 8.92 points to outplay competitors from Indonesia and the Sultanate of Oman.