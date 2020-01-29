Didirri Announces 2020 National Tour

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on January 30, 2020

Aussie crooner and singer-songwriter Didirri has returned with his powerful new single ‘Raw Stuff’, with an equally powerful new video.

The video is especially harrowing, as it was filmed in rural Victoria just weeks before bushfires ravaged the area, meaning the landscape looks nothing like it did in the video.

Didirri is also taking the single on a nationwide tour throughout April and May. Kicking off in Sydney, the tour will then take on dates in Newcastle, Warrnambool, Melbourne and Brisbane before wrapping things up in Kingscliff.

Additionally, Didirri will be performing ‘Raw Stuff’ on SBS Broadcast of Eurovision: Australia Decides on Saturday, 8th February, as he vows for the country’s vote to represent the country at Eurovision 2020 in Rotterdam.

Check out the video for ‘Raw Stuff’, and find all important tour info, below.

[embedded content]

Didirri 2020 ‘Raw Stuff’ National Tour

Tickets on sale now

Thursday, 16th April

The Lansdowne, Sydney

Tickets: Official Website

Friday, 17th April

Small Ballroom, Newcastle

Tickets: Official Website

Friday, 24th April

Lighthouse Theatre, Warrnambool

Tickets: Official Website

Sunday, 26th April

Howler, Melbourne

Tickets: Official Website

Thursday, 30th April

The Foundry, Brisbane

Tickets: Official Website

Friday, 1st May

Kingscliff Hotel, Kingscliff

Tickets: Official Website