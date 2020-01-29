Didirri Announces 2020 National Tour

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on January 30, 2020
Aussie crooner and singer-songwriter Didirri has returned with his powerful new single ‘Raw Stuff’, with an equally powerful new video.
The video is especially harrowing, as it was filmed in rural Victoria just weeks before bushfires ravaged the area, meaning the landscape looks nothing like it did in the video.
Didirri is also taking the single on a nationwide tour throughout April and May. Kicking off in Sydney, the tour will then take on dates in Newcastle, Warrnambool, Melbourne and Brisbane before wrapping things up in Kingscliff.
Additionally, Didirri will be performing ‘Raw Stuff’ on SBS Broadcast of Eurovision: Australia Decides on Saturday, 8th February, as he vows for the country’s vote to represent the country at Eurovision 2020 in Rotterdam.
Check out the video for ‘Raw Stuff’, and find all important tour info, below.
[embedded content]
Didirri 2020 ‘Raw Stuff’ National Tour
Tickets on sale now
Thursday, 16th April
The Lansdowne, Sydney
Tickets: Official Website
Friday, 17th April
Small Ballroom, Newcastle
Tickets: Official Website
Friday, 24th April
Lighthouse Theatre, Warrnambool
Tickets: Official Website
Sunday, 26th April
Howler, Melbourne
Tickets: Official Website
Thursday, 30th April
The Foundry, Brisbane
Tickets: Official Website
Friday, 1st May
Kingscliff Hotel, Kingscliff
Tickets: Official Website