Didirri Delivers Stunning Cover Of Green Day’s ‘Wake Me Up When September Ends’ For Like A Version

Didirri has served up an unlikely pairing for this week’s instalment of Like A Version, but it’s well and truly hit the sweet spot.

He’s carted a whole-ass grand piano into the triple j studios to cover Green Day’s ‘Wake Me Up When September Ends’.

The cover strips the song back, simplifying the message in the lyrics and bringing that melancholy feeling.

Didirri manages to use a sprinkling of expertly-placed instrumentals to complement his vocals.

He also changes one of the final lines to, “Wake me up when this all ends”. To really drive it home.

*Goosebumps ensue*

“You have to do it with honesty,” says Didirri in his Behind the Like A Version interview.

“If you do it with honesty, people can tell. Because people love these songs for a different reason. You’re coming to them from your space.”

“I think it’s a cool pass time for Australia to have this platform,” he continues.

“Where people really have to present themselves as an artist, not necessarily present their music.”

He shares a rendition of his own ‘Blue Mood Rising’ as part of the segment too.

You can catch Didirri’s cover of ‘Wake Me Up When September Ends’ below, along with ‘Blue Mood Rising’, and his interview.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]