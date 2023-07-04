Died Pretty Cancel Upcoming Tour Due To Illness

Local veterans Died Pretty have announced they are cancelling their upcoming Australian tour due to ongoing health issues. In a statement, the band said that frontman Ron S. Peno and drummer Chris Welsh were both battling illness.

“Ron’s cancer fight is ongoing and he has recently commenced further treatment that will make it impossible for him to perform in the near future,” the band wrote. “Chris has recently been diagnosed with lung cancer and his treatment schedule will also make it impossible for him to perform in the upcoming months.”

Died Pretty: ‘D.C.’

“With both of them unavailable in October we are forced to accept the cancellation as a necessary action to ensure their health and comfort.”

The band continue, writing that they know it will be a major disappointment for their fans, but “we know there will be an understanding and that everyone will wish both Ron and Chris the best”.

Refunds for all shows will be issued by the relevant ticketing agencies and venues.

The band were due to get on the road in October, in support of their recent release Died Pretty Live. The tour was set to kick off on Friday, 13th October at the Enmore Theatre, with two shows at Melbourne’s National Theatre to follow.

Died Pretty Live was recorded at Melbourne’s Forum Theatre in 2008, during the band’s Don’t Look Back tour.

