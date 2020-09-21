“Diego Loyzaga goes on a beach trip with his sisters Angelina, Sam, and Chesca Cruz”

Diego Loyzaga bonded with his half-sisters Angelina, Sam, and Chesca Cruz.

Diego Loyzaga got to spend time with his half-sisters Angelina, Sam, and Chesca Cruz as they all went on a beach trip together.

Sharing on Instagram a photo from their getaway, Diego wrote in the caption: “Beach trip with my clones.”

Diego’s mother Teresa Loyzaga, amazed at how fast her son and Sunshine Cruz’s daughters have grown, reposted the same photo and left some motherly advice to the four of them.

“Where did time go? You are all grown up! Take it slow. Don’t grow too fast! Look after each other. Love each other,” she wrote.

Expressing how proud she is of both herself and Sunshine Cruz for raising such wonderful kids, she added: “@sunshinecruz718 We must have done something good! Well done Momma.”

Sunshine then replied to Teresa’s post and shared how much her three daughters love to spend time with the former’s son.

“We are truly blessed to have them in our lives Tong! Mahal ng mga bata ang Kuya Diego nila. Masaya sila to spend time with him. Let’s plan something soon. Sama na tayo next time,” she wrote.

Responding to Sunshine’s comment, Teresa replied: “Thanks Shine. Thanks girls! Sige Shine, game! Let’s plan this! Yey!”

Meanwhile, Sunshine apologized to her eldest for not being able to join her on her special day due to her commitments at work.

“I will miss you all. Sorry I will be locked in for work on your 19th birthday but know that I love you Angelina! Advance Happy 19th Birthday anak,” she wrote.

This is not the first time Diego spent time with his siblings since his return to social media. Earlier this year, he got to reunite with the three of them.

On being a big brother to them, he said in an interview: “As much as I can help or give advice I’m always there for them.”

He added: “Pagdating po sa show business, siyempre, hindi ko naman po ina-assert yung sarili ko to the certain extent na parang I go beyond my boundaries, pero kung may kailangan silang tanungin sa akin I always assure them na nandito ako if ever they need to ask me something.”

Angelina, Samantha, and Chesca are Cesar Montano’s daughters with his former wife Sunshine Cruz, while Diego is the action star’s only son with his ex-partner Teresa Loyzaga.