“Diego Loyzaga returns to Instagram after more than a year”

Diego Loyzaga makes his first post for the year after taking a break from social media.

After almost one and a half years, Diego Loyzaga’s Instagram account is once again active after the actor shared a post last April 3, Friday. The post showed Diego flaunting his fit physique at the beach with the accompanying caption, “Hey Instagram! Hoping everyone’s doing okay and safe at their homes! For the ones at the frontline, thank you for being our heroes. I can understand that the most of us would be wishing to be at the beach so I might as well join you! See you all when this is over. Stay safe, we will get through this! 🏽”

Ever since the community quarantine was announced, Diego has also been more active updating his Twitter account with reminders about the COVID-19 virus and his fitness regimen. The 24-year-old actor has also been actively promoting his TikTok and YouTube channel.

In late 2018, Diego’s name was connected to a blind news item circulated online about a young actor who tried to commit suicide which his camp neither confirmed nor denied. During that time, Diego was part of the afternoon soap Precious Hearts Romances Presents: Los Bastardos along with Jake Cuenca, Joshua Colet, Albie Casino, and Marco Gumabao. His character Joaquin was killed off on the show after he went on showbiz hiatus.

In a TV interview on Magandang Buhay last year, Diego’s mom Teresa Loyzaga confirmed that her son will definitely be making a showbiz comeback even though no future projects involving him have yet been announced this year. Diego and his mom have spent quality time together including visiting a local animal shelter last year for Teresa’s 54th birthday.