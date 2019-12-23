Diesel, kerosene prices up
MANILA, Philippines — Diesel prices rose for the second week in a row, this time by a hefty P1.15 per liter starting 6 a.m. on Tuesday as crude oil prices held at three month highs.
Pilipinas Shell, Seaoil Philippines, PTT Philippines, Phoenix Petroleum and Total Philippines announced this, but they did not change the prices of gasolineâ€”also for the second week straight.
Shell and Seaoil raised prices of kerosene by P1.05 per liter.
The Asian benchmark Dubai crude saw a weeklong climb to $64.66 per barrel on Dec. 18 from $61.92 per barrel on Dec. 11, but showed signs of easing after that.
FEATURED STORIES
Read Next
LATEST STORIES
MOST READ
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.