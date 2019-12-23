HomeTopNews Philippines

Diesel, kerosene prices up

MANILA, Philippines — Diesel prices rose for the second week in a row, this time by a hefty P1.15 per liter starting 6 a.m. on Tuesday as crude oil prices held at three month highs.

Pilipinas Shell, Seaoil Philippines, PTT Philippines, Phoenix Petroleum and Total Philippines announced this, but they did not change the prices of gasolineâ€”also for the second week straight.

Shell and Seaoil raised prices of kerosene by P1.05 per liter.

The Asian benchmark Dubai crude saw a weeklong climb to $64.66 per barrel on Dec. 18 from $61.92 per barrel on Dec. 11, but showed signs of easing after that.

