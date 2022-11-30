DIFFERENT ATTITUDES AND DIFFERENT LATITUDES: MARRIOTT BONVOY’S DIVERSE SELECT SERVICE BRAND PORTFOLIO HAS EVERYTHING FOR EVERYONE

From Great Design and Music to Making New Connections and Fun-filled Road Trips, Marriott Bonvoy Hotels Take Travelers On Personalized Journeys

HONG KONG, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — In a world where one size does not fit all, Marriott Bonvoy®, Marriott International’s award-winning travel and lifestyle loyalty program that encompasses an extraordinary portfolio of 30 brands, invites travelers on adventures that are tailored to their own personal passions. Marriott Bonvoy’s Select Service brand portfolio offers outstanding value for guests with seven differentiated brands that anticipate the needs of today’s individual traveler through creative design, urban-inspired spaces, and vibrant music and social scenes. AC Hotels by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Courtyard, Aloft Hotels, Moxy Hotels, Element by Westin® and Four Points by Sheraton offer streamlined services and amenities complemented by casual, convenient dining options and welcoming hospitality, all at attractive price points.



AC Lounge at AC Hotel by Marriott Melbourne Southbank; Re:fuel by Aloft at Aloft Bali Kuta; Bar Moxy at Moxy Osaka Shin Umeda

For Design Lovers, The Perfectly Precise Hotel™ Unites Beauty And Function

AC Hotels by Marriott have made their mark on the hospitality landscape in some of the most exciting cities around the world with their purposeful design, flexible spaces and carefully-crafted experiences that inspire guests to level up their own creativity and productivity. The brand’s open layouts offer functionality without compromising on beauty, as characterized by the brand’s signature AC Lounge®, a light-filled co-working space by day and a buzzing cocktail and tapas hub by night. At the lounge, the brand’s DNA is expressed in its precisely-crafted signature cocktail, ACGT (A Custom Gin Tonic), served in a scientifically-engineered glass with etchings that describe the perfect ratio of ingredients.

This year, the latest additions to the AC Hotels portfolio in Melbourne’s new cultural and design hub of Southbank and Seoul’s upscale Gangnam district are beckoning design lovers to rediscover new perspectives. With its geometric glass façade, AC Hotels by Marriott Melbourne Southbank marked the debut of the AC Hotels brand in Australia, a striking new landmark in the city’s majestic Fisherman’s Bend skyline. The hotel’s long, freestanding Triana Bar, with city views forming a stunning backdrop, is a welcoming space that invites guests to mix and mingle. Its outdoor infinity-edge swimming pool spans the width of the building and overlooks the surrounding city, making this an ideal spot to relax or find inspiration.

2022 also marked the debut of AC Hotels in South Korea, with the opening of AC Hotels by Marriott Seoul Gangnam. The Yeoksam-dong area of Gangnam is home to immersive shopping, dining and entertainment, with the rich culture and history of Seoul awaiting exploration nearby. The design-driven hotel attracts guests with sophisticated modern European aesthetics and intuitive open layouts. Its one-of-a-kind Premier Pool Rooms and a Premier Pool Suite feature private swimming pools and sunbeds on their terraces for the perfect urban retreat.

Bringing People Together With Music In Vibrant, Eclectic Spaces

Aloft Hotels‘ lively social scene is ‘different by design’, with innovative music programming in the form of DJ parties and live music performances, making this the perfect choice of hotel for music lovers and makers. The hotel’s signature W XYZ® bar serves crafted cocktails and light bites for guests to enjoy over live music as part of its Live @ Aloft Hotels music program, which showcases performances by emerging artists.

The edgy Aloft Tokyo Ginza has a design narrative of neon colors, graffiti, and urban art paying homage to Ginza’s “Miyuki-zoku” youth subculture movement of the 1960s. With an always-on vibe from its live acoustic performances to its sassy rooftop bar serving sparkling wine and hotdogs from Eddie the food truck, this high-energy hotel is the place for Next-Gen travelers to meet, stay and play in downtown Tokyo.

In Bali, Aloft Bali Kuta channels the Aloft spirit for savvy travelers to reconnect and rejuvenate, chill and mingle in one of the world’s most famous tropical island destinations. The bold flavors of Balinese and international cuisines are found in the hotel’s all-day-dining restaurant, DEPOT by ALOFT. Along with live music, W XYZ® bar serves up crafted cocktails and light bites. Splash, the hotel’s swimming pool makes an ideal outdoor spot to soak up the island’s warm, year-round sunshine.

Playful And Ready For Anything, Moxy Breaks The Rules On Hotel Stays

Serious about showing guests a good time, Moxy Hotels serve up a complimentary ‘Got Moxy’ welcome cocktail when guests check in at Bar Moxy. A playful, irreverent spirit characterizes its hotels, from its pink-hued industrial chic style to its collaborative co-working and social spaces to its warm and friendly service, resonating with guests that seek to continue the fun wherever in the world they find themselves.

Just around the corner from Osaka’s buzzing shopping and entertainment districts, Moxy Osaka Shin Umeda comprises high-energy spaces such as the signature Bar Moxy, outdoor terrace and graffiti-emblazoned Lounge, for travelers to sip cocktails, meet people and create instant memories.

Channeling the energy of downtown Seoul, Moxy Seoul Insadong makes the perfect basecamp for anyone who wants to experience the city’s traditional architecture, nightlife, shopping and dining. At night, guests can marvel at the panoramic city lights from the hotel’s rooftop Bar Moxy, an off-the-wall hangout for creative cocktails, music and more.

Moxy Hotels is also all set to create new places to stay and play in 2023, when Moxy makes its debuts in Australia with Moxy Hotel Sydney Airport; and in Thailand with Moxy Bangkok Ratchaprasong.

Adventure-Filled Road Trips To Explore The Hidden Gems of Japan

The Fairfield by Marriott Michi-no-Eki project now comprises a total of 20 hotels across nine different prefectures in Japan, located near expressway rest stations called “Michi-no-Eki”. These rest stations are situated next to national parks, breathtaking natural scenic spots as well as many UNESCO World Heritage sites, making them ideal stops for road trippers to explore the many off-the-beaten-path destinations in Japan all year round. Fairfield by Marriott Michi-no-Eki hotels offer comfortable beds for a good night’s sleep as well as optional breakfast take-aways in bento boxes for guests to enjoy at the hotel, or while on the road.

At each destination, guests can get recommendations for nearby places to visit, from Nara‘s historic UNESCO World Heritage Sites to learning about Japanese rural life in Hokkaido. Guests can also join special events to learn about each area’s culture and community, including wine tasting, tea appreciation and star gazing workshops. Autumn is the ideal season to visit Japan, when the cooler weather turns the countryside into a spectacular sea of scarlet. Visitors can enjoy the magnificent colors of Japan’s autumn foliage at this time of year, particularly in Hokkaido, Tochigi, Mie, Nara and Gifu.

Bringing Balance Back Into Travel Schedules Through Wellness

Element by Westin redefines extended stays through wellness and sustainability practices that emphasize a modern, nature-inspired design philosophy. Spacious guest rooms with restful color palettes create peaceful places for guests to unwind, along with signature Westin Heavenly® Beds and rain showers for rest and relaxation.

On the banks of the Yarra River, just outside Melbourne’s city center, Element Melbourne Richmond is the first Element hotel to open in Australia. The hotel’s 24/7 Motion Fitness center features the latest Technogym Equipment along with yoga classes, and a complimentary Bikes-to-Borrow program allows guests to take their workout outdoors onto nearby bike paths that connect to Melbourne’s CBD.

Element Kuala Lumpur certified by the Green Building Index (GBI), is cleverly designed with long-term sustainability in mind. It offers single and multi-room suites that are suitable for larger groups on short and long-stays. With guests’ well-being always top of mind, this is where travelers may maintain their balanced routines through its healthy RISE breakfast, and workouts at the 24-hour Motion: Fitness center and indoor saline pool. Guest can also enjoy a good night’s sleep on the brand’s signature Heavenly® Bed.

