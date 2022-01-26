Digital Baroque: History Meets Algorithm, a future-looking exhibition that channels history, opens 31 January-7 February, 2022 on the newly launched 4ART NFT+ marketplaceDigital-Reminiscence.jpg

STEINHAUSEN, SWITZERLAND – Newsaktuell – 27 January 2022 – 4ARTechnologies, a pioneer in art digitization and security

is proud to launch its inaugural exhibition, Digital Baroque: History Meets

Algorithm that brings together 11 individual artists and 3 collectives.

Rewind Collective, Marie Antoinette #1

Vittorio Bonapace, Digital Reminiscence

Inspired by

Timothy Murray’s groundbreaking book, Digital Baroque: New Media and

Cinematic Folds, the exhibition provides a Baroque lens on new digital

technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, digital

surveillance and data paintings, asking the question: how would Baroque

influence the virtual space?”

A total of 14 physical artworks ranging from data sculpture, AR

wallpaper, screen painting and ink drawing to physical prints and 3D printed

sculptures will each be matched by a unique NFT and minted on the Palm Network,

an Ethereum side chain that is over 99% more energy-efficient than Proof of

Work-based blockchain networks.

The artists exhibiting are:

Neïl Beloufa, Vittorio Bonapace, ‘Botchy-Botchy’, Rewind Collective, Brendan Dawes,

Dr Ahmed Elgammal, Nacho Frades, Carla Gannis, Claudia Hart, Leo Isikdogan and

Emerson Barrett, Sara Ludy, Jonathan Monaghan, Ouchhh, and Yeo Shih Yun. Their

works have been exhibited and are collected by prominent public and private

institutions like the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) NY, Guggenheim Museum NY,

Whitney Museum of Modern Art, Metropolitan Museum of Art, New Museum, Centre

Pompidou, Palais de Tokyo, Hermitage Museum, Singapore Art Museum, Broad Art

Museum, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, Sammlung Goetz and Julia

Stoschek Collection, among others.